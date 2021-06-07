Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

Fiji could fly Bristol's Semi Radradra direct to Olympic Games

By Chris Jones
(Photo by Ashley Western/MB Media/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Fiji rugby chief John O’Connor has revealed they are prepared to fly Bristol centre Semi Radradra direct to Japan to ensure he can help defend the island nation’s Olympic Gold sevens medal in Tokyo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Negotiations, as RugbyPass revealed last week, are ongoing with Bristol and two other European rugby clubs in a bid to get players released with Castres’ Vilimoni Botitu and Pau’s Aminiasi Tuimaba also targeted for inclusion in the final squad for the Games. Fiji’s seven squad is currently in quarantine in Brisbane before taking part in a tournament in Townsville. The plan is then to fly directly to Japan from Australia for the Games.

Radradra is currently attempting to help Bristol win the Gallagher Premiership title with the play-off final being staged at Twickenham on June 26.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Spirit of Rugby Episode 4

O’Connor, Chief executive officer at Fiji Rugby Union, told the Fiji Times: “We are considering the option of whether we fly him (Radradra) to Australia or direct to Japan. He will be in camp with the rest of the boys chosen before the final selection of the Fiji men’s 7s team for the Olympics.

“We are considering all the best available options presently because the idea is to ‘bring back the gold from Tokyo’ so in order to achieve that mission, only the best players will don the white jersey with the coconut tree emblem. Nothing is finalised at the moment and we are keeping our fingers crossed.

“We are considering the likelihood of some overseas-based players joining the team in Australia. We are still having discussions on that at the moment.The likelihood of Aminiasi Tuimaba and Vilimoni Botitu joining camp is in the air however details are not finalised at the moment.

“We are currently having discussions with their respective clubs on their release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The head coach will make the final decision regarding the duo’s final inclusion in the team if they do make an appearance pertaining to their match fitness in the 7s code.”

Fiji will face Australia and New Zealand plus one other team in a three-day PacificAus Sport Oceania 7s tournament at Townsville Stadium scheduled from June 25-27.

Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul Red mist The Reds' 40-34 win over the Chiefs breathes new life into a competition that was quickly becoming stale. Tom Vinicombe Gamble of a lifetime By focusing on the Olympics, Caleb Clarke is putting his spot in the All Blacks pecking order at risk. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

Fiji could fly Bristol's Semi Radradra direct to Olympic Games

Search