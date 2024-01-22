Exeter thumping by Bayonne sets up blockbuster with England rival
Exeter crashed to a 40-17 defeat to Bayonne in their Investec Champions Cup clash in France.
The Chiefs, already assured of a home tie in the last 16, were punished for their indiscipline as the hosts, who sit fifth in Pool C, ran in six tries.
The defeat means Exeter will take on Gallagher Premiership rivals Bath in the next round.
The French side scored first as outside centre Sireli Maqala sliced through Exeter’s defence with some neat footwork before finding Tom Spring, who showed great pace to score. Thomas Dolhagaray converted to make it 7-0.
Exeter responded through Dan Frost and reliable kicker Henry Slade added the extras to level the score at 7-7.
But Bayonne bounced back after a mistake from Exeter’s Josh Hodge. The full-back failed to control the loose ball and Kote Mikautadze went over.
After Exeter’s Ollie Devoto was shown a yellow card, Bayonne took advantage through Aurelien Callandret, who crossed to make it 19-7.
Bayonne added the bonus point through Victor Hannoun, but the Chiefs scored two quick tries in the second half through Dafydd Jenkins and Rusi Tuima which helped the English side narrow the deficit to 26-17.
Despite Callandret picking up a yellow card for an intentional knock-on, Bayonne’s resolute defence withstood Exeter’s attacking pressure and they managed to score a try of their own through Federico Mori in the 65th minute, making it 33-17.
Yellow cards for Jenkins and Jack Yeandle, either side of Mori’s second try of the game, ended Exeter’s hopes and they lost another player in the closing stages as Joe Hawkins was shown a straight red for a head-on-head collision.
What a contrived article. that wasn’t a rugby style pass it just happened to be backwards. yes i get it rugby players are going to try out NFL for a couple of season likely fail miserably because the system favours collage players over IPP regardsless of skill or impact and then go back to rugby but stop with the NFL articles for the sake of it1 Go to comments
You write about it almost as if the NFL is a progression beyond test match rugby. I’m getting sick and tired of being confronted with it every time I come to this site. Good luck to whoever wants to go there, but please spare the rest of us the continued exposure to that visual pollution.3 Go to comments
Staying above that level would have been ideal, but serving POM his due dose of karma was the next best thing. Also, it’s not four more years for POM. It might be for Ireland, but for POM personally it’s never.5 Go to comments
I was under the impression the All Blacks are a team that has great respect for their opponents. How naïve from me.5 Go to comments
Two years ago Finn was arriving for practice with a hangover maybe, also maybe he was getting into fights from time to time ? Wife and a kid sorted out his priorities. And he is an incredible talent, which you can’t be if you’ve a low IQ. Gregor’s been very happy with him as he is now.2 Go to comments
lol5 Go to comments
For the life of me , can’t recall Martin playing for the Wallaby’s, so he must have been ?. Do recall though, 2010 when Arron Cruden played his first test for the AB’s at Suncorp. He had an absolute shocker. Martins comment was, that he would never play for the AB’s again. Well Martin, he played around 50 odd tests. That’s why your not a Wallaby coach or selector. Like NZ coaches, a number of good Aussie coaches have gone to greener pastures10 Go to comments
he can play at flanker and lock as well1 Go to comments
What a pathetic chauvinistic diatribe. What international coaching credentials does Larkham have? The history books of all sports are littered with former excellent players who turned out to be appalling coaches. I’m not saying, that Larkham would have been a guaranteed international failure, but there’s absolutely nothing to suggest he’d be a success, either. RA can’t afford to flip the coin anymore. For once RA unplugged their heads from their butts and actually did something that makes sense and minimizes risks. I was so sure they’d give in to the flag waving and go with Larkham. They pleasantly surprised me. There might be some adults in that room, after all.10 Go to comments
Russell is a fly-half, not a stand-off. He competes in rugby union, not league.1 Go to comments
Heavens only know what’s going on in Gregor’s head. Two years ago, Finn Russell was in the doghouse, and now he’s the co-captain.2 Go to comments
This entire NFL gate can’t be over soon enough. Good riddance, LRZ, make it count. I wish him success, but he’s put himself out of the scope of rugby interest. So let’s turn the page and focus on rugby players and rugby matches.3 Go to comments
Another sad loss but we have 3 other top class EQ’d tight heads.2 Go to comments
Ben…..jy is ‘n doos…..regte Kiwi….suur vir alles as die AB's verloor…..poepol….74 Go to comments
What a typically biase view of the match. Maybe instead of expecting a win, you could have looked closely at the opposing team your review would have been realistic and better written. Your analysis of the scores difference was factually incorrect too. Your review may sell in Eire but if you want to write for a bigger mainstream paper then you should work on your skills. Poor review of a great match.10 Go to comments
“What should have been a routine win”.. haha. Them grapes taste sour don’t they boy.10 Go to comments
Interesting that no mention made of penalty by Crowley being well outdide shot clock yet still awarded 3pts!10 Go to comments
Err, just when did Northampton look beaten?10 Go to comments
They should stop clinging to something that will never happen, that ship sailed long ago, the focus now should be on making the four regions competitive not just a training game for all the other teams, the fitness and speed( physical and mental ) always seem to drop off when players return from Wales camps back to their regions, there seems to be an easing off in the regions as we always seem to be one or two paces slower in mind and body than all the other teams. It’s not good enough.1 Go to comments
The Ref can’t win! If he gave a yellow there’d be people up in arms about it, so he gave a red which under today’s rules was the right thing to do, the scrutiny today means all those things Jim Hamilton and Co. used to get away with back in the day, are that, times past. Every player now has to be more aware and accept responsibility for their actions, which is what we all have to do during our term of employment, no matter what we do.1 Go to comments