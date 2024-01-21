Battling Bath beaten by Toulouse in Champions Cup

Bath were beaten 31-19 by Toulouse in their Investec Champions Cup clash at Stade Ernest-Wallon as the hosts finished top of Group B.

Both sides had already qualified for the last 16 but were aiming to keep their respective unbeaten runs going in the competition.

Toulouse led 12-0 and then 19-12, with Bath hitting back on both occasions to go in level at the break, but the home side proved too strong and scored two tries deep into the second half to earn a fourth win from four.

Toulouse took the lead in the sixth minute after an incredible 20 phases, Emmanuel Meafou bundling his way over the line despite the best efforts of Josh Bayliss. A TMO review confirmed the grounding, but Thomas Ramos hit a post with the conversion attempt.

Toulouse moved 12 points in front three minutes later. Following a penalty, Antoine Dupont took a quick tap and kicked in behind the Bath defence, Ramos latching on to the long ball before touching down in the corner. This time he made no mistake with the conversion.

Bath struck back quickly and had a try of their own five minutes later. After winning a penalty the five-metre line-out was executed to perfection as Beno Obano ran over the line before Ben Spencer added the extras from the left touchline.

Bath were level after 23 minutes when Thomas du Toit proved too powerful for the defensive line and crossed the whitewash from close range following a five-metre tap penalty.

Toulouse re-established their lead via a penalty try. They worked their way to within a metre of the line from a 10-metre line-out before Charlie Ewels illegally dropped the maul and was subsequently shown a yellow card.

Ramos hit a post with a penalty and Bath made Toulouse pay just before the break when Ollie Lawrence crossed to make it 19-19 at half-time.

However, Toulouse won it late on by crossing twice in the final 12 minutes.

Juan Cruz Mallia got on the end of Ramos’ kick and the win was sealed with three minutes to go when Dupont kicked behind the defence for Ramos to round off a 31-19 win.