Six Nations

Aaron Reed in line for Scotland cap as star winger's injury opens door

By David Ferguson
Sale scrum half Raffi Quirke celebrates with winger Aaron Reed after scoring the 5th try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Sale Sharks and Newcastle Falcons at AJ Bell Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Scotland have suffered a blow with wing Darcy Graham being ruled out of the opening two matches of the Six Nations Championship, with uncapped Arron Reed now in line for a place in Scotland’s squad against Wales.

Graham and Duhan van der Merwe are stick-ons for the Scotland wing berths when fit, but head coach Gregor Townsend revealed in his 39-man squad selected last week for the tournament that he was concerned about depth of strength behind the top try-scoring pair. Graham was coming back well from a hip injury suffered in Scotland’s defeat to Ireland in the World Cup, but suffered a quad injury in Edinburgh’s recent European Challenge Cup defeat to Gloucester.

He is out for at least three weeks, but, after missing last year’s Six Nations with a serious knee injury, is still hopeful of returning later in the championship.

With full-back Ollie Smith also injured, Townsend last week called in Edinburgh youngster Harry Paterson and Sale wing Reed as uncapped newcomers to the Scotland ranks. He also has Kyle Steyn and Kyle Rowe seemingly ahead of Reed in the pecking order for wing spots, and has now added Ross McCann, a 26-year-old Scotland and GB sevens player, who has played for Edinburgh.

Many imagined the uncapped call-ups were there to gain experience, with an eye on the future, but while Van Der Merwe and Steyn are now the expected wing choices, Reed may find himself thrust into the squad aiming for a first win over Wales in Cardiff in 22 years.

The 24-year-old is similar in stature to Graham, and his pace and ability to beat players on either side at Sale has been similar to the Edinburgh man’s style. Reed was born in Chester and came through the Sale academy system, going on to play for England at under-18 and under-20 level – the latter including scoring against Scotland in the 2019 under-20s Six Nations.

He credits his Scottish father Allan, a keen flanker, for persuading him to switch football for rugby, however, followers of Scottish rugby might remember his uncle, Steven, who was a pacy centre/wing with Boroughmuir in the 1990s and Edinburgh at the time rugby turned professional. He also played for Bath, but focused more on his career as a police officer before becoming a defence lawyer. Arron’s Scottish grandmother Christine also comes from a rugby background, having grown up in the Borders, and the success of Townsend’s persuasion of Reed to follow his Scottish roots may prove very timely for the Sale flyer.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
John 1 hours ago
Munster player ratings vs Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup

What a typically biase view of the match. Maybe instead of expecting a win, you could have looked closely at the opposing team your review would have been realistic and better written. Your analysis of the scores difference was factually incorrect too. Your review may sell in Eire but if you want to write for a bigger mainstream paper then you should work on your skills. Poor review of a great match.

10 Go to comments
T
Tim 4 hours ago
Munster player ratings vs Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup

“What should have been a routine win”.. haha. Them grapes taste sour don’t they boy.

10 Go to comments
I
Ian 6 hours ago
Munster player ratings vs Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup

Interesting that no mention made of penalty by Crowley being well outdide shot clock yet still awarded 3pts!

10 Go to comments
I
Ian 6 hours ago
Munster player ratings vs Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup

Err, just when did Northampton look beaten?

10 Go to comments
S
Steve 7 hours ago
Anglo-Welsh league dreams look dead in the water

They should stop clinging to something that will never happen, that ship sailed long ago, the focus now should be on making the four regions competitive not just a training game for all the other teams, the fitness and speed( physical and mental ) always seem to drop off when players return from Wales camps back to their regions, there seems to be an easing off in the regions as we always seem to be one or two paces slower in mind and body than all the other teams. It’s not good enough.

1 Go to comments
S
Steve 8 hours ago
'No way': So-called head stamp red card on Ireland prop splits rugby fans

The Ref can’t win! If he gave a yellow there’d be people up in arms about it, so he gave a red which under today’s rules was the right thing to do, the scrutiny today means all those things Jim Hamilton and Co. used to get away with back in the day, are that, times past. Every player now has to be more aware and accept responsibility for their actions, which is what we all have to do during our term of employment, no matter what we do.

1 Go to comments
B
Bob 12 hours ago
'A lot of work to do': Schmidt's advice from former Wallaby coaches

Very encouraging. We might be at the starting point to build a National Rugby team that is moving in the right direction.

2 Go to comments
C
Conor 16 hours ago
The 4 rugby players confirmed in this year's NFL Player Pathway program

Can you please check the latest i think you are missing at least 2

1 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 17 hours ago
Mixed news for England as Harlequins' smash and grab tactics send Ulster packing

That’s being a bit ungenerous to Quins. They had to absorb a lot of pressure, but you expect that in the Champions Cup. Quins also had a clear edge in the scrum (and Will Collier will have been very satisfied at how he scrummaged against Kitshoff) and a smaller one at the breakdown. And while five of the tries came from first phase ball and very long range, they all looked to me to have started from the team having a good understanding of how Ulster play and where their defensive weaknesses were. Quins went for so many interceptions over the course of the game that they were clearly prepared to target Ulster’s quick passing, offloading game. The reward was Will Evans’ try; the price was the early yellow. Both of David’s tries and Lynagh’s first came from a recognition that Ulster are slow to get their defensive alignment after kicking for territory - the Quins players knew it was on before starting the moves and that their acceleration and agility would give them a chance to exploit gaps. Lynagh needed a bit of luck with the bounce for both tries, and Esterhuizen’s kick was a great reaction to a loose ball, but Quins knew they could create chances. From an Ulster perspective, the combination of hard runners and offloading was effective at creating gaps in the Quins line, but they lacked some composure and often ran out of support on the break. The pack had parity in the lineout but struggled in the scrum and their maul was ineffective. I was impressed by Timoney’s carrying - very quick for a No 8 - and by Lowry and Baloucoune in the backs. Stockdale attracted a lot of cheers when he touched the ball, but looked a long way off his best and was well marshalled until his consolation try.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 19 hours ago
Qui sont les 34 U20 français pour préparer le Tournoi des Six Nations

Any one know Patrick Tuifua’s background? Is he descended out of French Polynesia?

1 Go to comments
T
Tim 23 hours ago
Munster vs Northampton | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

The Saints go marching on on on

1 Go to comments
B
Brendan 1 days ago
Schoolboy superstar's transition into giant hooker nearing completion

A grade South African stock

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 days ago
Lood de Jager pulling up trees in Japan after return from injury

Be good league to watch in Europe. A rugby channel would be great.

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 days ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

Let someone chase their dreams

4 Go to comments
A
Alexander 1 days ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

Completely agree. There's room much outrage in rugby nowadays. Love how this outraged fans, and yet some of the fans outrageously boo Owen Farrell just for existing lol

4 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 days ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Saying the 2 previous NZ coaches ended in tears. Was it any different with the Australian coaches?

8 Go to comments
s
swivel 1 days ago
New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness

That’s interesting. Hope they just go with locals, think they’d save a lot not hiring in from overseas. Stay in the market just be really picky

8 Go to comments
s
swivel 1 days ago
'The time isn't quite right' for Dan McKellar or Stephen Larkham with Wallabies

> Given the state of the game in Australia and the work being undertaken by RA to get it back on track, the role was seen as being a little more *_complex_* than the average head coaching gig. For that reason, the appetite for an Australian coach to lead the team – a notion that already had plenty of weight behind it – *_grew_*. > However, with Schmidt’s appointment, that wish has not been granted. There were local candidates, but the question was *_were they ready for the next leve_*l? A bit of a confused article here? I think there was an appetite, that had grown (or just not been satiated in a long time so was all one could hear), but i wouldn’t have thought that was around with this decision. The other new staff signings seemed to have the wider game under their scope, new coaching job was hard enough without worrying about that stuff, they just needed someone with really solid experienced, who could handle players resenting him by virtue of him being a Wallaby coach, and pick up their levels that weren’t quite there in 2022. Townsend is free in 2026, feel like he’d suit Aussies style, he’d be hard pressed get familiar enough in time for a WC though. Perhaps he’d take a settling assistant role to ensure an Aussie head coach has international experience on tap

2 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 1 days ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

I think its a big shock to the rugby community. Here is a player with all the potential in the world, a player who gets fans excited every time he touches the ball and a player who you would pay money to see and now he’s off at 22 to play a different sport. Its disappointing for fans and pundits not to mention the Wales team who have come to depend on his X factor but in the end its his choice and lets hope he makes it and wish him all the best.

4 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 days ago
'A lot of work to do': Schmidt's advice from former Wallaby coaches

Silly boy. Should have retired.

2 Go to comments
