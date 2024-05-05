Exeter Chiefs legend Gareth Steenson to leave club

Exeter Chiefs’ Gareth Steenson leaving the Gallagher Premiership side after a 16-year career with the club.

The 40-year-old former playmaker announced that this will be his final season at Sandy Park before returning to Northern Ireland to explore new opportunities.

Steenson has been a key figure in the rise of the Devon club. Rejected by Ulster as a youngster, he used that setback as motivation, leading to a prolific career at the English rugby powerhouse.

Chiefs fans will remember his contributions during a rainy night in Bristol in 2010 and his 2017 heroics that secured Exeter’s first Premiership title.

Steenson’s playing days concluded in 2020 with a European and Premiership double after which he transitioned to a coaching role with the Chiefs.

“I’ve had a great journey and one which I’ve been very fortunate to be on both sides,” Steenson told the club website. “I’ve been in the changing room, I’ve been in the coaches office, I’ve seen it from all different angles.

“Along the way, I’ve met some great people, on the pitch, off the pitch, but for me I think the time is right to move on and look at other opportunities and different things in different fields.”

Gareth Steenson joined Exeter Chiefs in 2009 from the Cornish Pirates and became the club’s all-time leading points-scorer. His notable playing career included winning a European Champions Cup, two Premiership titles, and three Premiership Rugby Cups, one of which he won as a coach.

“It was tough, we’ve been back and forth about this for quite a long time,” added Steenson. “I’d say probably over the last 18 months we’ve talked about the potential of moving back home and we’ve talked about that at great lengths, especially around the kids and the opportunities they are going to get.

“It’s been soul-searching because Exeter’s been a big part of my life, especially my adult life, and it’s given me so many great memories and great opportunities, so I’ll forever be grateful for that, the people like Tony Rowe, Rob Baxter, everyone at the club and, of course, the supporters, who have been amazing.

“I take a lot of pride in seeing how they’ve all done and I’d like to think that if I’ve helped them in some kind of way, then that’s a huge thing for me.”