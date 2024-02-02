Ex-Ireland player's one score prediction for Six Nations opener
Former Ireland back-rower Alan Quinlan has tipped Andy Farrell’s side to come up with a one-score victory away to France in the Guinness Six Nations. The champions open their title defence with a massive fixture in Marseille 16 weeks after both the Irish and the French were knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the Rugby World Cup.
These European teams had been tipped to make the final, but they instead respectively bowed out to New Zealand and South Africa and they will now look to pick up the pieces with their opening round Six Nations encounter.
It’s a Friday night match-up that Quinlan, the media pundit who last played for Ireland 16 years ago, reckoned will go the way of the Irish, but only just. He told Betway: “We will see a spring in Ireland, a new era, a couple of new players coming in.
“I’m incredibly excited about the power and physicality of Joe McCarthy. Jack Crowley might be under less pressure because he knows he is the main man now, and Calvin Nash is in on the wing.
“He replaces the injured Mack Hansen, who is a big loss because he is such a good footballer and for his ability to come in off his wing to be a playmaker. I have a good feeling that Ireland can win, but it will be tight. One score.
“From my experience of being involved in Six Nations campaigns for many years, the tournament excites and ignites that joy of playing rugby. It is a wonderful competition with great tradition and so much history.
“Nothing would focus Irish minds more than the task in hand on Friday night. If they are not right mentally and physically, they could struggle and suffer. But if they are on their game they can do very well and in the Six Nations itself.
“If they use the World Cup setback in the right way they will bounce back. Listening to Farrell this week he said we have to move on, we can’t change what happened but we have to learn from it.
“There are some incredible world-class players in the Ireland team and, as we have seen with Leinster in recent weeks, they are finding their mojo and that bit of sparkle again.”
Quinlan added his vote of confidence about the selection of Crowley at out-half ahead of Ciaran Frawley and Harry Byrne. “Jack is the most natural player available that could emulate Johnny Sexton in terms of temperament, physicality and overall quality. He is very young on the international stage and he has matured a lot.”
As for the challenge Farrell has had getting Ireland going again following their World Cup demise, Quinlan suggested: “Ireland would have been incredibly frustrated to lose to New Zealand at the World Cup.
“It was a bit of a revenge mission for the All Blacks with Joe Schmidt involved with them. Ireland seemed to be a little off that night.
“We haven’t had any public review of RWC. Internally they will have reviewed what went wrong and where they could have been better. This Irish team still has a really good culture in the group and is still driven to succeed and get better. From the head coach down, they have been pretty grounded.
“Andy Farrell would have had a tough job picking them up again. It was a team that potentially could have won the World Cup. That’s not being cocky.
“Andy is a very optimistic person but also grounded and has often said that while sport is very important, there are more important things in life.
“Andy is the right man to pick them up again, get them positive and ignite that bit of emotion; have a glass half-full scenario rather than have regrets.”
Comments on RugbyPass
The card will be the talk of the day, but it really shouldn’t. France never looked like winning the match, not even at full strength. They played well below their standard.2 Go to comments
Ballsac yellows showing how hilariously, maddingly stupid rugby union has become. Reactionary taints who would rather spoil a match than face the music.2 Go to comments
Thanks NB. Where does Gordan fit in with the Schmidt Wallabies? I’m guessing he will also need to be goal kicking at around 80% as well.6 Go to comments
Gordon is a fantastic talent but the Tahs will set out to cripple his career so one of their players gets selected, like they did Quade Cooper’s. That’s how they work.6 Go to comments
As an Englishman, I thought Ireland played extremely well in the cauldron of Paris. But to rate Jack Crowley as a 6 is an injustice, at least a 7 if not 7.5 Dan Sheahan was also a 7 not a 6.1 Go to comments
South Africa actually isn’t in the six nations. South Africa play in the Rugby Championship. The teams that are in the 6 nations are England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, & Italy.4 Go to comments
Great to see George Bower back after along injury recuperation. George is one of the ultimate team men. Good luck to Taha Kemara, ( interviewed in this article), starting at 10. Dominic Gardiner is a player with a big future, starting on the blindside flank.3 Go to comments
Thanks Nick. I'd love to keep all five teams but I can see the realities of both options. The management have to make tough decisions and some are going to be unpopular! Great analysis about Gordon. Be fascinating to see how they all respond to the 23 disaster. I hope that burning desire is there but it would be very tough.6 Go to comments
It’s a true reflection of what goes on off the field went on , on the field. Springboks ‘TMO’ champions should not have won against France , England or NZ thanks to doggy TMO decisions and their president even highjacks the day …priceless48 Go to comments
Accepting Ford is their best option is sad for the ‘Ning But hay ho4 Go to comments
Andy. I bow to your experience but . Ford was the 10 when leicester would have been relegated if not for Sarries issue . He has been 10 while England have played rubbish . England have only won 2 games in 6 nations 3 times running . Sale have fewer points except Newcastle who havent won a game yet . Fewer tries too . Exactly what do you base your assumption Ford can run a back line . Every big game he disappears . Please help me on this cos i just cant see how he keeps being picked . AND HE HAS NEVER BEEN PICKED FOR LIONS . Not just me then .4 Go to comments
Ah. The usual “Ireland no.1” narrative.2 Go to comments
Yes. SA is good at rugby. SA and the PIs. Rugby player making machines.4 Go to comments
That is an exceptionally strong team that would challenge the combined not-injured XV.1 Go to comments
So the Boks are, likely, the only team with 100% of their players from SA? Interesting…3 Go to comments
TBs international coaching credentials are better than Razors even. If you think about it. 2024 is going to be a CRACKER!3 Go to comments
Go on Dingers 👌1 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, another top article touching on the uncomfortable bits of Australian Rugby. Yes, common sense, money and depth says fewer SR teams IF there will indeed be SRP beyond 2025. The depth issue is 100% related to money, not whether or not we produce young players. What should be the depth of our SR teams is actually the 100+ Australian SR standard players spread across England, France and Japan. They do it for money, and much more money than SRP pays. Keeping the Rebels SR team will just exacerbate the problem. There is another way of course to keep the Melbourne team (and the Brumbies and Force and the other two) which involves keeping all 5 current SR teams playing in an NRC type comp. No pain from cutting teams and fewer dollars. At the same time, beg, plead or bribe the Japanese to let us enter 1 or 2 yet to be created teams into their lucrative comp (NZ might ask too) Japan wouldn't accept all teams as it would dilute their status, though not necessarily their standard. Short of a sugar daddy with $200m+ there is just no future for SRP and a high quality competition in our part of the world. We have to accept this and try other options IMO6 Go to comments
Since the coaches obviously prefer to pick foreign players they will alienate Scottish born players. A plastic Scotland side.3 Go to comments
The loss of teachers has been one of the problems, for example at Jed, the legendary commentator Mr Johnstone was the PE teacher. the enthusiasm and love of rugby (and his toorie) he brought and instilled to us, his pupils.3 Go to comments