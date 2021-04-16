7:56am, 16 April 2021

Owen Farrell has recovered from a calf problem in time to lead Saracens in their Greene King IPA Championship match against Doncaster at Castle Park on Sunday.

The England captain missed last weekend’s rout of Bedford because of the injury, but has been restored to fitness for a pivotal two rounds in the push for an immediate return to the Gallagher Premiership.

Farrell had recovered from the concussion sustained at the end of the Guinness Six Nations only to then suffer the strain in training, extending his spell on the sidelines.

All of Saracens’ England contingent are named in the starting XV, while Wales centre Nick Tompkins makes his first appearance since returning from his loan spell at the Dragons, partnering Elliot Daly in midfield.

Director of rugby Mark McCall has made five changes to the side who thumped Bedford 54-13, with the selection of lock Tim Swinson, flanker Mike Rhodes and openside Sean Reffell completing the adjustments.

Doncaster are second in the Championship table with five wins from five games and, a week after facing the Knights, third-placed Saracens face leaders Ealing at home.

Tompkins will be making his 119th Saracens appearance and first since February 2020, when he also made his Wales debut.

“I’m really excited to be back. It’s my home so it’s been tough being away, especially watching the guys in another league. I’ve missed it a lot,” Tompkins said.

“This is the most nervous I’ve been in a while as you want to get that respect back from the boys and build those relationships again.”

SARACENS:

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo

14 Alex Lewington

13 Elliot Daly

12 Nick Tompkins

11 Sean Maitland

10 Owen Farrell (c)

9 Aled Davies

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Jamie George

3 Vincent Koch

4 Maro Itoje

5 Tim Swinson

6 Michael Rhodes

7 Sean Reffell

8 Billy Vunipola

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Tom Woolstencroft

17 Richard Barrington

18 Alec Clarey

19 Callum Hunter-Hill

20 Andy Christie

21 Tom Whiteley

22 Manu Vunipola

23 Dom Morris

