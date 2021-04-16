Owen Farrell has recovered from a calf problem in time to lead Saracens in their Greene King IPA Championship match against Doncaster at Castle Park on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The England captain missed last weekend’s rout of Bedford because of the injury, but has been restored to fitness for a pivotal two rounds in the push for an immediate return to the Gallagher Premiership.

Farrell had recovered from the concussion sustained at the end of the Guinness Six Nations only to then suffer the strain in training, extending his spell on the sidelines.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Kurtley Beales talks to The Offload:

All of Saracens’ England contingent are named in the starting XV, while Wales centre Nick Tompkins makes his first appearance since returning from his loan spell at the Dragons, partnering Elliot Daly in midfield.

Director of rugby Mark McCall has made five changes to the side who thumped Bedford 54-13, with the selection of lock Tim Swinson, flanker Mike Rhodes and openside Sean Reffell completing the adjustments.

Doncaster are second in the Championship table with five wins from five games and, a week after facing the Knights, third-placed Saracens face leaders Ealing at home.

Tompkins will be making his 119th Saracens appearance and first since February 2020, when he also made his Wales debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really excited to be back. It’s my home so it’s been tough being away, especially watching the guys in another league. I’ve missed it a lot,” Tompkins said.

“This is the most nervous I’ve been in a while as you want to get that respect back from the boys and build those relationships again.”

SARACENS:
15 Elliott Obatoyinbo
14 Alex Lewington
13 Elliot Daly
12 Nick Tompkins
11 Sean Maitland
10 Owen Farrell (c)
9 Aled Davies
1 Mako Vunipola
2 Jamie George
3 Vincent Koch
4 Maro Itoje
5 Tim Swinson
6 Michael Rhodes
7 Sean Reffell
8 Billy Vunipola

REPLACEMENTS:
16 Tom Woolstencroft
17 Richard Barrington
18 Alec Clarey
19 Callum Hunter-Hill
20 Andy Christie
21 Tom Whiteley
22 Manu Vunipola
23 Dom Morris

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Rise from the ashes NZ were once unstoppable at Under 20s level but the landscape has changed over the last decade. Tom Vinicombe Nothing is impossible Passion and resilience underpin the MLR and make everyone confident the US competition will flourish. Gregor Paul Room to move Analysis: Greater policing of the offside line has helped attacks flourish in Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021. Ben Wylie Guessing game Some major All Blacks selections still remain a mystery ahead of the test season. Patrick McKendry Devil in the detail New Zealand's rugby clubs are struggling - but aren't expecting a large piece of the Silver Lake pie. Michael Pulman

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now