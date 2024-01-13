Edinburgh boss Sean Everitt signs new deal just months after arriving
Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt has signed a two-year contract extension, taking his stay in the Scottish capital to 2026, the club have announced.
The former Sharks head coach replaced Mike Blair at Edinburgh in the summer initially on a one-year deal, but after a promising start to his tenure, he has had his deal prolonged. Edinburgh are currently in fifth place in the United Rugby Championship, just two points away from having home quarter-final berth.
Edinburgh’s current campaign is made all the more impressive when compared to last season’s, as they have already won as many matches as they managed in 2022/23 despite being only halfway through the season.
Everitt was boosted last month with two of his star players, Scotland wingers Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham, signing contract extensions, although No8 Bill Mata is set to join Bristol Bears at the end of the season.
After signing, Everitt said: “I’m delighted to sign an extension with Edinburgh Rugby. I’ve absolutely loved my time here so far and it really does feel like home now.
“The management, staff and squad helped me settle in right away and I’ve felt welcomed from my first day in the role. It’s an honour to lead this historic club and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the years to come.
“It’s been a good solid start to the season but we still feel like there are a lot of areas to work on. That in itself is really pleasing. This team can still improve and fans should be excited about what this group can achieve in the second-half of the campaign.
“The coaching group around me has also been a huge help in terms of getting the best out of the squad. The support they have shown me since day one has been second to none and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Stevie, Michael and Rob, who are all excellent coaches.”
