Glen Young tipped for Scotland recall this Six Nations
Rejuvenated Edinburgh lock Glen Young has been backed to win a recall to the Scotland squad for the Six Nations after a change of fortunes under new coach Sean Everitt.
The 29-year-old has featured in all 11 games for the capital club this season, one more than he managed in the whole of last term. He has started nine of them, all but one alongside co-captain Grant Gilchrist in the second row, and impressed with his lineout prowess and athleticism around the field.
The former Harlequin’s consistent excellence has propelled him back into Scotland contention after making his debut on the 2022 summer tour of Argentina and winning a third cap off the bench in their final autumn Test later that year – also against the Pumas – before falling out of favour.
With Leicester’s Cameron Henderson ruled out for the rest of season with a knee injury and Jonny Gray yet to make his return for Exeter, Gregor Townsend is assessing his back-up options for the more established Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist and Scott Cummings as the head coach prepares to announce his Six Nations squad on Tuesday.
Young’s form seems likely to be rewarded, a pre-season chat with Everitt after the South African’s arrival last summer having ignited a change in the 6ft 7in Borderer’s approach.
“We had a conversation at the beginning of the season and chatted about where he wanted to go,” Everitt said. “Obviously he was not happy with the amount of game time he had in the previous campaign but ultimately it’s the player who has responsibility for the amount of time he gets. He needs to perform in training and on a Saturday, and if he’s consistent and one of the top performers in his position, he will get recognised. That is what Glen wanted and that is what he’s got.
“He has worked extremely hard to get to where he is now and the form is in, so much so that we can select him at blindside flanker. His lineout contesting is one of his great strengths.
“He may be 29 but there are positions to challenge for and he would certainly love to play for Scotland – that is his motivation. He’s a family man and wears his heart on his sleeve and his work-rate and effort is to be commended.
“He needed to work on his effort off the ball to get himself into better positions to carry, and also on his physicality in his ball carrying. When you look at the line-break in our last game against Glasgow when we broke down the left wing with Ali Price, Glen was one of the first players there – in the number four jersey – so he has really responded and he is enjoying his rugby at the moment.
“His set-piece is his strength and he’s comfortable calling the lineout when Grant Gilchrist isn’t there. At the same time, he’s versatile and athletic and mobile, and blindside is a good option for him when we have stock in the lock positions.”
Young has been moved to the No.6 jersey for Saturday’s sold-out European Challenge Cup fixture against Gloucester at the Hive Stadium. That versatility may prove key to maintaining a regular place now that Sam Skinner, another Scotland lock, has returned to fitness.
The former Exeter Chief missed the first half of the campaign with a knee injury but makes his return on Saturday. Although he only has one match to prove his fitness before Townsend names his squad, Everitt believes the 28-year-old, capped 30 times, has credit in the bank.
“With the experience and quality of a player like Sam, I’m sure he will always be on the national team’s radar,” Everitt added. “Unfortunately he had a setback in his return to play and was out for longer than expected.
“But he’s got this game to show what he is worth. He also had 30 minutes against Glasgow ‘A’ in the week prior to the game [against Glasgow] at Murrayfield and did some good things in that game, when Gregor was there watching.
“Sometimes as a coach you will always go back to the players you know and trust. I’m sure Sam and Gregor have a good relationship and hopefully he does enough to convince Gregor he is the man for the job.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.5 Go to comments
Just engrave the trophy now. Dud predictable competition.2 Go to comments
Excellent!!!!2 Go to comments
My prediction Aussie White wash, however there will be at least 1 pretty close test, as some plucky pride reassert. Also a hammering demoralizing test somewhere in there.1 Go to comments
Go shizuoka blue revs!2 Go to comments
I just hope that his workload gets well managed for the next few years, unlike Curry and Itoje when they were young.2 Go to comments
The test season can’t come soon enough. The boks will be aiming to “peak” to win the Irish series and the RC in my humble opinion. The project has changed. From building a team and squad to win the WC to becoming a team and system that leaves a lasting legacy. Ala the ABs. And let’s not forget that, not unlike the ABs, there is a Bok brand and commercial side of this that needs the Boks management team to deliver results. And of course the faithful fans, who will want to see the world no.1 team stay at no. 1. And shut this incessant negative noise up from the die-hard sour pusses.51 Go to comments
Wrong information. French Federation -despite what Laporte used to say/think- are under the rules of WR : to live for 5 years in the country and not have play for another country. So Tuilagi can be selected.5 Go to comments
“Scotland…..look to bolster playmaking depth with no imminent successor to 31-year-old flyhalf Finn Russell.” Oh c’mon, that is a ludicrous statement ! Ben Healy was signed from Munster to fulfil that role. And he has hit the ground running with Edinburgh, and has looked comfortable in his four appearances for the Scottish national side.7 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, Tupou is great to watch. Do you think the rebels have made the right move keeping their coaching team stable? They haven't had much success but I hope by keeping faith they have improve. Surely a good coaching team can get the most out of this beast?96 Go to comments
I think Northampton are quite good at rugby right now2 Go to comments
I wonder what “in talks over a deal” means? Sounds quite advanced. Either way, this guy can play. As Mounga’s heir apparent at the Saders, the world’s his oyster, injury notwithstanding. Due back in round 7, decisions decisions decisions, for him. At least he has new leverage for Rugby NZ once his agent starts contract extension negotiations.7 Go to comments
Forever ingrained - RWC2015 the Bus versus Les Bleus.1 Go to comments
so Genge, Marler, and Obano? if all three are fit, that’s a fine lineup, but if Genge or Marler miss a few games, finding another to add to squad could be problematic. Fin Baxter? Phil Brantington? Tom West? Tarek Haffer?5 Go to comments
Paving the way for a last hurrah with Tonga in 2027 perhaps5 Go to comments
“There is no guarantee that Tuilagi would have been selected for France this Six Nations given his age” seems an odd statement. If he was selected it would have been because of his age, not inspite of it. Young players are typically not selected because they are not as good as more experienced players, but any coach would select the younger player if two were of equal caliber. This is true generally, but especially of Galthié!5 Go to comments
Been told he’s not in the 6N squad perhaps? Had his ups and downs but overall a fine servant to England, the Lions and Saracens.5 Go to comments
Great news. As one of the arguably best Looseheads in world rugby today he’ll be a big boost for us in the 6N.1 Go to comments
As Plumtree rightly says, you can buy players but you can’t buy a team. He needs the time to get the culture and playing structures working. It is taking longer than expected, and I would have hoped for a few more wins along the way, but they have the ingredients, and they will turn the corner. As to the Boks regressing, IMV this reflects a misunderstanding of Rassie and how he operates. I expect the Boks to raise their game in 2024. Other teams will too, and it will not be easy for the Boks to maintain a high win rate while rotating in some younger players. But I would be shocked if they emerged from this season in a weaker state than they are today.51 Go to comments
This is not the first time that I complete idiotic statement has been made at rugby pass I'm just not going to follow you anymore51 Go to comments