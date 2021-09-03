Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
TOP 14    

Dreads out: Teddy Thomas has unveiled a radical new look at Racing

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Flamboyant France and Racing 92 star Teddy Thomas has unveiled a radical new look ahead of the new Top 14 season, trading his stylish dreadlocks for a fully clean-shaven head. The soon-to-be 28-year old had been linked earlier this year with a move away from Racing. 

However, rather than seek out fresh pastures, he is now back at work with the Parisians ahead of their new league campaign – but with one major difference. 

It was last weekend, when acting as his team’s water carrier for their pre-season friendly outing versus Brive, that Thomas showcased what he has done with his hair, and he has since taken to social media with a picture of himself back in training at Racing with his remarkable Nemani Nadolo-like new look. 

It was last January when L’Equipe speculated that Thomas was on his way out after a seven-year spell at Racing, the club he joined after initially making the breakthrough at Biarritz, his hometown club. 

“According to our information, Racing has decided not to renew the contract of its international winger Teddy Thomas which expires next June,” said L’Equipe in a story carried by RugbyPass on February 1.

However, Thomas went on to feature heavily for France in the Six Nations, playing in four of their five matches, while he also toured Australia in July with his national team before reporting back for pre-season training at Racing, who open their new Top 14 campaign with a Parisian derby versus Stade Francais this Saturday.

That is a game which Thomas – along with Lions pick Finn Russell, new signing Baptiste Pesenti and Ibrahim Diallo – will miss as they are all unavailable for selection due to their respective July summer tours. Racing decided to give their touring contingent a five-week holiday before starting back at the club and having had just a single pre-season game, they know they will be less polished than some of their Top 14 rivals in the early weeks of the new season.

 

