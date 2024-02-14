Damian McKenzie back for the Chiefs’ final pre-season clash against Blues
With some genuine star power back in the mix this week, Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has issued a challenge to every player in the squad ahead of their final pre-season clash.
Coach McMillan has called on every player picked in the extended 37-man squad for this match to make their mark in order to “advance your case for selection” during Super Rugby Pacific.
“We have named two teams that will play 40 minutes each,” coach McMillan said in a statement.
“The message to both is clear – if you want to be playing games when points are at stake, these are the opportunities to advance your case for selection.
“The Blues were impressive in Japan where a mix of power and speed made them hard to contain. We look forward to the challenge they present.”
The Chiefs have named two squads of 15 to take on the Blues, as well as a list of seven reserves, at Onewa Domain on the North Shore this Friday. All Blacks duo Luke Jacobson and Damian McKenzie are among those set to take the field for the first time this pre-season.
Chiefs Bronco winner Xavier Roe will line up at halfback with attacking weapons Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown and Josh Ioane also named the same backline.
But the second half is where things get very interesting. Fans will get to see the highly anticipated halves duo of Cortez Ratima and Damian McKenzie in action, as well as a host of other players in that squad.
Samisoni Taukei’aho joins Aidan Ross and George Dyer in the front row, while Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Tupou Vaa’i round out the tight five. Loose forwards Hamilton Burr, Kaylum Boshier and Luke Jacobson are also in that team.
Joining Ratima and McKenzie in the backs is midfielders Rameka Poihipi and Daniel Rona, while Etene Nanai-Seturo and Liam Coombes Fabling will take their place on the wing.
Try-scoring machine Shaun Stevenson, who debuted for the All Blacks in 2023, will line up out the back at fullback.
The match at Onewa Domain will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1 and NZR+, but for those looking to go to the match, gates open at 3:00 pm NZT while the game will get underway an hour later.
Chiefs team to take on Blues
First half
- Ollie Norris, 2. Bradley Slater, 3. Reuben O’Neill, 4. Jimmy Tupou, 5. Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 6. Wallace Sititi, 7. Malachi Wrampling, 8. Tom Florence, 9. Xavier Roe, 10. Josh Jacomb, 11. Peniasi Malimali, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Tana Tuhakaraina, 15. Josh Ioane
Second half
- Aidan Ross, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. George Dyer, 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Hamilton Burr, 7. Kaylum Boshier, 8. Luke Jacobson, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Etene Nanai-Seturo, 12. Rameka Poihipi, 13. Daniel Rona, 14. Liam Coombes-Fabling, 15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves: Millenium Sanerivi, Jared Proffit, Kauvaka Kaivelata, Sione Ahio, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tevita Ofa, Cody Nordstrom
Not considered for selection this week: Emoni Narawa, Josh Lord, Gideon Wrampling, Tyrone Thompson, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Kaleb Trask
