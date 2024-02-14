Several All Blacks return for Blues’ pre-season clash with Chiefs

All Blacks Rieko Ioane, Finlay Christie, Mark Tele’a and Dalton Papali’i will see the field for the first time this pre-season when the Blues take on the Chiefs in Takapuna on Friday.

With both clubs returning to New Zealand following two-match tours in Japan, the New Zealand rivals will have one last chance to test themselves before the Super Rugby Pacific regular season gets underway next week.

Bryce Heem and AJ Lam are also in line for their first minutes of the year, and the same can be said for playmaker Harry Plummer who will captain the Blues during the first half.

The Blues have named two different teams of 15 to take the field at Onewa Domain on either side of the half-time break, with Plummer leading a side that includes Jordan Lay, Ricky Riccitelli and Cameron Suafoa.

But fans will be eager to see the Blues take the field after the break as a host of All Blacks, including Hoskins Sotutu, Stephen Perofeta and Caleb Clarke, take the field.

“We are pleased with the team’s efforts in Tokyo,” head coach Vern Cotter said in a statement.

“The boys are starting to piece things together on the park and it’ll be good to give some minutes to hose players who haven’t featured yet ahead of our Round One match against the Drua in Whangarei.

“The Chiefs are a perfect match up this Friday – they were finalists last year and always bring a strong physical element every time they take the park.

“We play the Fijian Drua in Round One, so I want to see a strong performance around our basics against the Chiefs to prepare us for our opening match in Whangarei.”

The Blues have confirmed that the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1 and streamed on NZR+. For those looking to attend the fixture, gates open at 3:00 pm NZT on Friday while the match will get underway an hour later at 4:00 pm.

Kicks under 14 go free while tickets for adults at Takapuna Rugby Football Club cost $10.

Blues team to take on Chiefs

First half

Second half

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Marcel Renata, Ben Ake, Finlay Christie, Lucas Cashmore, Meihana Grindlay, Alex Harford, Caleb Tangitau

Not available for selection: Akira Ioane (calf), Rob Rush (calf), Sam Darry (neck), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (knee), Patrick Tuipulotu (jaw)