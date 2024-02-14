John Eales helps revive legend of All Blacks' shock loss
When you’re staging a play about beating the All Blacks, you could do worse than give John Eales a call.
Given recent results between the trans-Tasman rivals, it’s hard to fathom that Wallabies legend Eales held a winning record over New Zealand.
As a 21-year-old playing the ninth of his 86 Tests, the towering second-rower was part of the Australia team that eliminated reigning champions New Zealand from the 1991 World Cup and went on to hoist the trophy aloft for the first time.
Given he retired in 2001, he was also captain the last time Australia beat the All Blacks in New Zealand, in what turned out to be his third-last Test for Australia.
So when Sydney’s Ensemble Theatre began rehearsing its current production of Alone It Stands, there was only one man to call.
John Breen’s comic play recounts Irish provincial side Munster’s 1978 defeat of the touring All Blacks, a win that still ranks among world rugby’s greatest upsets.
So dominant were the hosts in their 12-0 victory, the first by any Irish side over New Zealand, that winger Stu Wilson later said his All Blacks “were lucky to get nil”.
Six actors are required to play 62 different characters between them, but for the talented company that would be just another day at the office.
Less familiar would be the process to familiarise themselves with a victory that shook one community of fans and invigorated another.
That was when Eales joined the actors in the rehearsal room.
“What they were trying to get was a bigger insight into the game and understanding being part of a team and a game like that,” Eales told AAP.
“And what does a game like that mean?
“They were actually interested in understanding rugby on a deeper level.”
As well as he knows the elation of beating the All Blacks, Eales witnessed his own Munster ambush when the Wallabies toured Europe in 1992.
Eales, rested for that 22-19 loss, shared his lasting memories of touring Ireland with the actors.
“The Irish rugby supporters, and particularly the Munster rugby supporters are quite unique in many respects,” he said.
“You’re in a town where rugby is super important. You know it’s going to be a very difficult game whenever you play the game.”
And even if only in the confines of the stage, Eales has enjoyed having one last chance to help plot the All Blacks’ downfall.
“The All Blacks get beaten so seldomly that when they do, and particularly by a provincial team, it is something to celebrate,” he said.
Comments on RugbyPass
What a joke… the boks were not even the 4th best team at the last world cup. Won on luck.10 Go to comments
“_At 128kg (20st 2lb) and 2.02m (6ft 7in), Tuipulotu_“. Most sources state that Tuipulotu is 1.98m, not 2.02m.11 Go to comments
It was a fricking try. Sorry Scotland, I feel for you x17 Go to comments
Day time matches are great and make it heaps easier for families and youngens to get to games. I’m really looking forward to the Bledisloe this year.1 Go to comments
Useful backup at 7 for Kirifi. Not a 9.1 Go to comments
Is this the woman beater?2 Go to comments
Ditch them from 2025 & bring in an Argie or Japanese franchise. Or an American/Canadian combined one? Australia then has a deeper pool of players to strengthen the 4 home franchises.5 Go to comments
The Southern Hemisphere comes to the rescue again! God forbid we have to watch what the Home Unions dish up as ‘rugby’. It was exactly the same from England in the last World Cup…..b o r i n g. Just the TMO’s to get rid of now, and the game will return to it’s past glories.4 Go to comments
Clearly a try. The sooner they get rid of the TMO’s the better the games will be. These TMO’s ego’s and attitudes of ‘we know best’ are a blight on the game. As rugby fans, how long do we have to put up with this cr**?17 Go to comments
lets wait and see pre season is the time for injuries look at the blues losing their captain already and remember out of thenz teams the highlanders and hurricanes havent been overseas yet look what happened in Hamilton in the final hopefully some of the aussie sides play well and dont forget fiji drua amd mana or tana pacific will be betterthis year13 Go to comments
we have got them think barrett lord strange vai amongst others remember patrick a lock for the blues will be out for about 6 to 8 games with his broken jaw11 Go to comments
The commentary is the winner on the day!! Love it!!17 Go to comments
It should be the referee who makes the final decision, getting like VAR (FOOTBALL)17 Go to comments
This piece makes me think of the mighty ducks. When Emilio Estevez’ character has to come in and work with a struggling team of no-hopers. Except the no-hopers are back-to-back Stanley Cup winners. And this years competition is sh1tt1ng bricks.10 Go to comments
Looking forward to seeing Fabian Holland emerge as a leading lock in NZ over the next 3-4 years, got the size and work ethic….hopefully enough destructive qualities to be the full package.11 Go to comments
Thats exciting talk, and hope it can come to fruition. Hammer and tongs rugby is what excites me the most so it would be great to see SA bringing that to the game, and SH rugby, the Rugby Championship, in particular. I’m not sure SA can hit the hights of what was outlined at the beginning of this article, not with their - currently - very limited setup. Interesting to hear there might be an injection of funds in their game though, and if they could also either put two or three teams in Super Rugby, or preferably, run the Currie Cup as their premier competition, just using URC and Europe as SB trial runs, then I can also see them as having the ability to surpass even the AB benchmark. The article veered away from that to this current SB cycle however, but of course this reveals the slightly more realistic objectives for SA rugby of growing the top sides play, and long may the SH dominance continue if they can harness their different playing styles.10 Go to comments
The proof is in the pudding. The first service of pudding will be Ireland 1 and 2. The second service will be ABs 1 and 2 and the Rugby Championship trophy in 2024. Eddie is right about the boks as sleeping giants. Nobody’s been allowed to stick around in the Bok setup long enough to build this type of momentum. If the “hype” is valid nothing but winning all of the above in 2024 will matter. Pursuing a 2027 WC crown means being ruthless winners over the next 4 years. Blooding young talent into a high-performing culture and winning mindset. That’s what Tony Brown brings to the equation IMHO. With a group of more than 15 double World Cup winners to work with.10 Go to comments
Well done Quins and England selectors for letting a real talent disappear abroad.2 Go to comments
Do away with on-field decision - if he’s consulting the TMO there isn’t a decision. The ref should simply tell the TMO what he wants to see, view it and make a speedy decision without discussing it with the TMO. Right now the ref and the TMO are making a joint decision which is v time-consuming and wrong (though I see why the referee would want to share the responsibility!).17 Go to comments
I think this article is in error, and should say “Melbourne have seen their entire non-coaching staff made redundant, not the their non playing staff. Obviously you don’t need those staff if youre not going to be around another year, so I think this news pretty much puts to bed any idea ARU will keep them around for another year?5 Go to comments