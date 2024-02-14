Early All Blacks depth chart: Roigard leads at halfback

A new chapter begins for the All Blacks in 2024 with incoming head coach Scott Robertson bringing in a new regime for the first time in two decades.

The new coaching staff will consider how they want the All Blacks to play and select based on that fit, which puts potentially new players in the mix for a call up. With one eye towards 2027, they will be looking at how to build a squad to compete at the next Rugby World Cup as well.

With that in mind, what does the All Blacks’ depth chart currently look like? Starting with the halfback position each player is ranked based on their prospects on making Scott Robertson’s squad in 2024.

1. Cam Roigard (Hurricanes)

The 23-year-old played third string for the All Blacks last year behind all-time great Aaron Smith and Finlay Christie, but heading into 2024 Roigard is the top option as it stands.

We were told Christie’s defence was the reason for his continual selection over Roigard, but time and time again execution let the Blues halfback down in his cameos. Roigard outplayed Christie in the black jersey in every opportunity he got, showing dynamism and the ability to make big plays. Granted, Roigard started in lesser pool games but his solo try against the Springboks at Twickenham illustrated something that Christie hasn’t.

With Smith departing the All Blacks’ starting halfback job is wide open, but by no means has Roigard locked it down. He is a running No 9, but if Scott Robertson wants a pure passer it means Roigard might be relegated to an impact role or further down the pecking order.

2. Folau Fakatava (Highlanders)

Capped by the All Blacks in 2022, Fakatava missed selection in 2023 as the selectors went elsewhere at the position. Now assuming the starting job at the Highlanders, Fakatava is primed to force his way back into the fold. His early pre-season form against the Hurricanes showed why.

His passing was accurate with extra zip, the service was more than good as he directed runners into the defence. One passage of attack on the Hurricanes’ line saw Fakatava feed runner after runner until they crashed over. He looked explosive and scored a classic halfback’s try backing up inside, showing a turn of pace to outrun the defence.

If this pre-season form continues Fakatava could propel himself into the starting All Black job with consistent showings for the Highlanders this year.

3. Cortez Ratima (Chiefs)

The only other passer with a better pill than Fakatava in the pre-season showings was Cortez Ratima, who will now take over as the Chiefs halfback following the departure of Brad Weber last year.

The Chiefs No 9 has an electric long pass that can add that extra width on launch plays that is desired. The livewire has X-factor but it will be the core duties that could push him into the frame. If Robertson is looking for that pure passer with fast service, it will elevate the chances of Ratima who has an all-round game to push for All Blacks contention.

4. Finlay Christie (Blues)

Although he didn’t show his best in black he was adequate enough in defence despite coming up with execution errors on the other side of the ball. With the Blues he was one of the form No 9s in Super Rugby Pacific and has been for a number of seasons.

At 28-years-old he has experience. If he’s fit and injury-free he will likely contend for All Blacks selection again but likely will fall down the depth chart from last year’s coaching group.

5. TJ Perenara (Hurricanes)

The veteran halfback is the prototype running 9 who has built his game on being a playmaking option on the run, an extra loose forward in defence, world class support play and relentless effort. The 32-year-old is returning from a serious Achilles injury suffered in late 2022 but has publicly stated he has “a lot more to give”.

Perenara earned a recall on the end of year tour in 2022 but had fallen out of favour prior to that as younger halfbacks were called upon. As he returns to form, he will be in the mix to add to his 83 caps but will have to find his place in Hurricanes’ plan with Roigard now established as the future.

6. Mitchell Drummond (Crusaders)

The veteran Crusaders halfback has just 2 caps with the All Blacks but has been part of Robertson’s engine at Super Rugby level for years. In tandem with Bryn Hall, the pair were a 1-2 option at the position for most of the dynasty. That connection with Robertson boosts Drummond’s stock heading into 2024. He provides reliable service and if that’s what the All Blacks want, Drummond will be a candidate.

7. Sam Nock (Blues)

The Blues halfback is entering his eighth year of Super Rugby in 2024 and brings a tidy game with a box kick. He hasn’t been given the starting role a lot during his time at the Blues, having been overlooked for bigger 9s in Jonathan Ruru and Finlay Christie but when he’s been on the field the rhythm has looked good. He has a decent delivery. But it’s his experience that would put him in the frame should there be an injury crisis.

8. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Chiefs)

Tahuriorangi has bounced around New Zealand Super teams and has landed back at one of his old clubs at the Chiefs. The veteran was once dubbed an Aaron Smith clone and made his All Black debut in 2018 under Steve Hansen. He had 46 appearances with the Chiefs at that time from 2018-21, splitting time with Brad Weber. He landed with the Crusaders in 2022 but his starting days seemed gone. With Ratima and Xavier Roe on the roster, the man known as ‘Triple T’ might be more in mentoring role.

9. Taufa Funaki (Blues)

The Blues will hope that Funaki can take another step in his development this season and push for more game time. The 23-year-old is entering his prime and had one of the better steps in the country as a schoolboy. He needs experience and the only way to do that is time in the saddle. He showed some playmaking talent on the recent pre-season tour in Japan against Suntory and will hopefully demonstrate more of that this year.

10. Noah Hotham (Crusaders)

A New Zealand U20 product in 2022, Hotham is the best future prospect on the Crusaders roster at the position with Drummond and 36-year-old Willi Heinz. Still just 20-years-old, he has a lot to do to push for higher honours but firstly must impress at Super Rugby Pacific level and nail down the starting job.

Others: Xavier Roe (Chiefs), James Arscott (Highlanders), Nathan Hastie (Highlanders), Richard Judd (Hurricanes)