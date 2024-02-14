Raising the bar: The Australian halfbacks inspiring Junior Wallabies skipper
There have been a lot of great halfbacks in the history of Australian rugby. World Cup-winning captain Nick Farr-Jones, George Gregan and Will Genia all stand out as genuine icons of the Wallabies’ No. 9 jersey.
During their illustrious Test careers, all three men helped inspire younger players to be greater. That’s how professional sport and international rugby work – there will always be heroes to look up to, even if they’re sometimes your rivals.
Queenslander Tate McDermott seems to be at the top of the Wallabies’ depth chart for scrum-halves. Under former coach Eddie Jones, the Queenslander ended up becoming Australia’s 86th Wallabies captain.
So, rivalries aside, there’s a reason that New South Welshman Teddy Wilson looks up to the Reds’ halfback. There doesn’t seem to be a better scrum-half in Australian rugby at the moment.
Nic White, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ryan Louwrens and Ryan Lonergan would all be in the mix for national selection, as would NSW Waratahs captain Jake Gordon.
Gordon is more than just a captain and teammate for Wilson, but a mentor as well. With a lethal running game, a return to the Wallabies could be on the cards for the Tahs skipper under new coach Joe Schmidt.
“I definitely respect Jake highly as a player, he’s a great player, I learn a lot off him here,” 2023 Junior Wallabies captain & halfback Teddy Wilson told RugbyPass.
“Outside from Jack, I’d probably say in Australia, you can’t look past Tate McDermott. He’s been good the last couple of years. I like his style of play as well, he’s a running nine, he’s a threat from the back of the ruck which I like to base my game off is my running ability.
“(McDermott) takes the line on, he’s elusive, he’s quick. I’d definitely say probably Tate is the next one I’d like to look up to. He’s doing great things the last couple of years.”
After graduating from the Junior Wallabies program with flying colours, there’s every chance that Wilson gets some decent minutes in Sky Blue during Super Rugby Pacific in 2024.
While Gordon has a hold on the starting job, Wilson’s elusive running game could prove lethal against tiring opposition defensive lines late in a contest.
Team lists won’t be announced until Wednesday, but with the Tahs set to play the Reds in the opening round, there’s every chance Wilson comes up against McDermott at some stage.
“It’s our version of State of Origin. The oldest rivalry pretty much in Australian sport,” Reds co-captain Tate McDermott told reporters at the Super Rugby Pacific season launch on Wednesday.
“A lot of people don’t know that but it’s big. There’s a lot in it, there’s a lot on the line.
“To have them in our home at Suncorp Stadium in a week and a half’s time, it’s brilliant.”
Comments on RugbyPass
What a joke… the boks were not even the 4th best team at the last world cup. Won on luck.10 Go to comments
“_At 128kg (20st 2lb) and 2.02m (6ft 7in), Tuipulotu_“. Most sources state that Tuipulotu is 1.98m, not 2.02m.11 Go to comments
It was a fricking try. Sorry Scotland, I feel for you x17 Go to comments
Day time matches are great and make it heaps easier for families and youngens to get to games. I’m really looking forward to the Bledisloe this year.1 Go to comments
Useful backup at 7 for Kirifi. Not a 9.1 Go to comments
Is this the woman beater?2 Go to comments
Ditch them from 2025 & bring in an Argie or Japanese franchise. Or an American/Canadian combined one? Australia then has a deeper pool of players to strengthen the 4 home franchises.5 Go to comments
The Southern Hemisphere comes to the rescue again! God forbid we have to watch what the Home Unions dish up as ‘rugby’. It was exactly the same from England in the last World Cup…..b o r i n g. Just the TMO’s to get rid of now, and the game will return to it’s past glories.4 Go to comments
Clearly a try. The sooner they get rid of the TMO’s the better the games will be. These TMO’s ego’s and attitudes of ‘we know best’ are a blight on the game. As rugby fans, how long do we have to put up with this cr**?17 Go to comments
lets wait and see pre season is the time for injuries look at the blues losing their captain already and remember out of thenz teams the highlanders and hurricanes havent been overseas yet look what happened in Hamilton in the final hopefully some of the aussie sides play well and dont forget fiji drua amd mana or tana pacific will be betterthis year13 Go to comments
we have got them think barrett lord strange vai amongst others remember patrick a lock for the blues will be out for about 6 to 8 games with his broken jaw11 Go to comments
The commentary is the winner on the day!! Love it!!17 Go to comments
It should be the referee who makes the final decision, getting like VAR (FOOTBALL)17 Go to comments
This piece makes me think of the mighty ducks. When Emilio Estevez’ character has to come in and work with a struggling team of no-hopers. Except the no-hopers are back-to-back Stanley Cup winners. And this years competition is sh1tt1ng bricks.10 Go to comments
Looking forward to seeing Fabian Holland emerge as a leading lock in NZ over the next 3-4 years, got the size and work ethic….hopefully enough destructive qualities to be the full package.11 Go to comments
Thats exciting talk, and hope it can come to fruition. Hammer and tongs rugby is what excites me the most so it would be great to see SA bringing that to the game, and SH rugby, the Rugby Championship, in particular. I’m not sure SA can hit the hights of what was outlined at the beginning of this article, not with their - currently - very limited setup. Interesting to hear there might be an injection of funds in their game though, and if they could also either put two or three teams in Super Rugby, or preferably, run the Currie Cup as their premier competition, just using URC and Europe as SB trial runs, then I can also see them as having the ability to surpass even the AB benchmark. The article veered away from that to this current SB cycle however, but of course this reveals the slightly more realistic objectives for SA rugby of growing the top sides play, and long may the SH dominance continue if they can harness their different playing styles.10 Go to comments
The proof is in the pudding. The first service of pudding will be Ireland 1 and 2. The second service will be ABs 1 and 2 and the Rugby Championship trophy in 2024. Eddie is right about the boks as sleeping giants. Nobody’s been allowed to stick around in the Bok setup long enough to build this type of momentum. If the “hype” is valid nothing but winning all of the above in 2024 will matter. Pursuing a 2027 WC crown means being ruthless winners over the next 4 years. Blooding young talent into a high-performing culture and winning mindset. That’s what Tony Brown brings to the equation IMHO. With a group of more than 15 double World Cup winners to work with.10 Go to comments
Well done Quins and England selectors for letting a real talent disappear abroad.2 Go to comments
Do away with on-field decision - if he’s consulting the TMO there isn’t a decision. The ref should simply tell the TMO what he wants to see, view it and make a speedy decision without discussing it with the TMO. Right now the ref and the TMO are making a joint decision which is v time-consuming and wrong (though I see why the referee would want to share the responsibility!).17 Go to comments
I think this article is in error, and should say “Melbourne have seen their entire non-coaching staff made redundant, not the their non playing staff. Obviously you don’t need those staff if youre not going to be around another year, so I think this news pretty much puts to bed any idea ARU will keep them around for another year?5 Go to comments