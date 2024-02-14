Raising the bar: The Australian halfbacks inspiring Junior Wallabies skipper

There have been a lot of great halfbacks in the history of Australian rugby. World Cup-winning captain Nick Farr-Jones, George Gregan and Will Genia all stand out as genuine icons of the Wallabies’ No. 9 jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their illustrious Test careers, all three men helped inspire younger players to be greater. That’s how professional sport and international rugby work – there will always be heroes to look up to, even if they’re sometimes your rivals.

Queenslander Tate McDermott seems to be at the top of the Wallabies’ depth chart for scrum-halves. Under former coach Eddie Jones, the Queenslander ended up becoming Australia’s 86th Wallabies captain.



So, rivalries aside, there’s a reason that New South Welshman Teddy Wilson looks up to the Reds’ halfback. There doesn’t seem to be a better scrum-half in Australian rugby at the moment.

Nic White, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ryan Louwrens and Ryan Lonergan would all be in the mix for national selection, as would NSW Waratahs captain Jake Gordon.

Gordon is more than just a captain and teammate for Wilson, but a mentor as well. With a lethal running game, a return to the Wallabies could be on the cards for the Tahs skipper under new coach Joe Schmidt.

“I definitely respect Jake highly as a player, he’s a great player, I learn a lot off him here,” 2023 Junior Wallabies captain & halfback Teddy Wilson told RugbyPass.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Outside from Jack, I’d probably say in Australia, you can’t look past Tate McDermott. He’s been good the last couple of years. I like his style of play as well, he’s a running nine, he’s a threat from the back of the ruck which I like to base my game off is my running ability.

“(McDermott) takes the line on, he’s elusive, he’s quick. I’d definitely say probably Tate is the next one I’d like to look up to. He’s doing great things the last couple of years.”

After graduating from the Junior Wallabies program with flying colours, there’s every chance that Wilson gets some decent minutes in Sky Blue during Super Rugby Pacific in 2024.

While Gordon has a hold on the starting job, Wilson’s elusive running game could prove lethal against tiring opposition defensive lines late in a contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team lists won’t be announced until Wednesday, but with the Tahs set to play the Reds in the opening round, there’s every chance Wilson comes up against McDermott at some stage.

“It’s our version of State of Origin. The oldest rivalry pretty much in Australian sport,” Reds co-captain Tate McDermott told reporters at the Super Rugby Pacific season launch on Wednesday.

“A lot of people don’t know that but it’s big. There’s a lot in it, there’s a lot on the line.

“To have them in our home at Suncorp Stadium in a week and a half’s time, it’s brilliant.”