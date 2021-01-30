4:31pm, 30 January 2021

Jan de Koning / Rugby365

The Sharks let a 10-point lead slip to suffer a heart-breaking 19-26 loss to the Bulls in the Currie Cup final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The visitors held a 13-9 lead at the half-time break and had a 19-9 advantage with 20 minutes to go.

However, they saw the chance of a ninth title slip out of their grasp when the Bulls scored 10 unanswered points in the final quarter and then scored the winner with less than a minute remaining – after the game went into extra time.

It is a tale of missed opportunities and a game in which several Sharks players did more talking than playing.

The forwards did their jobs, but the backs let them down.

Jan de Koning rates the Sharks players below:

15. Aphelele Fassi – 5

A quiet day by his standard, but not the type of game in which he could express himself. Had a few runs with limited success and missed a couple of tackles.

14. Sibusiso Nkosi – 6

Showed his finishing ability to score the opening try, but made a couple of crucial mistakes – including conceding a penalty. Solid under the high ball.

13. Lukhanyo Am – 7

His game management was great, even though he rushed out of line at times on defence. Very few chances with ball in hand, but was rock solid on defence – making nine tackles.

12. Marius Louw – 5

Not the type of game that suited his style. Quiet on attack and made just 70 per cent of his tackles.

11. Yaw Penxe – 5

Worked hard and good under the high ball, but made the odd silly error and missed several tackles.

10. Curwin Bosch – 4

Had his moments, but not his best game. Not as accurate at goal, missing three first-half penalties. Then found his range and rhythm and lost it again. His decision-making and execution also lacked at times.

9. Jaden Hendrikse – 4

Lots of accurate kicking from the base – the best part of his game. However, was very lippy, perhaps too much so, prompting a chirp from the referee: ‘You have a lot of advice for your first Currie Cup [Final].’ Later he got another lecture from the ref. Also made mistakes behind the scrum and his decision-making let him down at times. Perhaps he should have concentrated on his own game more.

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe – 7

Not flawless, but the most productive ball-carrying forward for the visitors. Showed some amazing skills, with the odd grubber, made a heap of tackles and even won a turnover.

7. Henco Venter – 6

Slow start – conceding penalty – but improved his workrate after the break. Made all his tackles.

6. Dylan Richardson – 6

Quiet first half, but really came into his own after the break. Made nine tackles and missed just two.

5. Ruben van Heerden – 6

Discipline was an issue, with three crucial penalties conceded. His kick-receives on point and he made eight tackles.

4. Juan van der Mescht – 5

His workrate was enormous, winning a crucial turnover. However, let his team down on defence on occasion.

3. Thomas du Toit – 7

Stood his ground in early scrums, but then under pressure and retreating. Won three crucial turnovers in the second half and had a great workrate on defence.

2. Fezokuhle Mbatha – 5

Was virtually anonymous throughout his stay on the field – other than at the set pieces.

1. Retshegofaditswe Nché – 6

Monstered Trevor Nyakane in the early scrums and did some great work on the ground. His workrate was great, missed just one tackle and conceded a penalty.

Replacements:

16. Dan Jooste – 6

Brought some real energy, but struggled in the set-pieces – including a skew throw at line-out.

17. Mzamo Majola – 5

Solid set pieces, but conceded a crucial penalty in extra time.

18. Michael Kumbirai – 5

Made a handful of tackles, but otherwise no real impact.

19. Hyron Andrews – 6

Made all his tackles and won a late turnover.

20. Thembelani Bholi – 6

Brought some real energy in a late cameo – making all but one of his tackles and won a turnover.

21. Sanele Nohamba – 5

Gave away a crucial penalty and otherwise no impact.

22. Jeremy Ward – 6

Brought some calm and good decision-making in his cameo. Not enough time to make a real impact.

23. Manie Libbok – N/A

Not used.