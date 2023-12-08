Clermont Auvergne outlast Edinburgh in game of runs

Edinburgh’s European Challenge Cup campaign began in losing fashion as they went down to a 31-18 defeat against Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

They fought back strongly from a 17-0 deficit just before half-time, scoring 13 unanswered points through a Javan Sebastian try that Tim Swiel converted, plus penalties from Swiel and Cameron Scott.

But Clermont finished strongly to underline their status among the pre-tournament favourites.

The French heavyweights made a flying start as tries from George Moala and Alex Newsome, both converted by fly-half Anthony Belleau, who also kicked a penalty, left Edinburgh with it all to do.

But their deficit was just four points entering the final quarter before Newsome’s second touchdown and a try for substitute prop Daniel Bibi Biziwu saw Clermont home.

Belleau kicked two more conversions, and Edinburgh claimed a late consolation try from Wes Goosen.