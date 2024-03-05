Chiefs eager not to let history repeat as they name team for Reds

The Chiefs are one of three undefeated teams as they head into round three of Super Rugby Pacific, but they know that perfect record is under threat as they face the one team that bested them during the 2023 regular season.

The Reds have had a strong start to the season, and will be feeling a potent mix of confidence from dismissing the Waratahs in round one and bitterness from their golden point loss to the Hurricanes in Super Round.

The Chiefs themselves have that exact concoction on a different scale, having proven themselves to be the best team in the competition throughout their 2023 campaign before getting tipped at the final hurdle by serial winners the Crusaders.

To ensure the Reds don’t get the same satisfaction out of this year’s matchup, the Chiefs have named much of their top squad for the contest.

All Black hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho gets his first start of the season while Rameka Poihipi and Daniel Rona assume the midfield roles as Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown sit out.

Josh Ioane steps into the fullback role, moving Shaun Stevenson to the right wing while Etene Nanai-Seturo-Seturo will look to back up his superb effort against the Brumbies on the left wing.

“The Reds are a formidable opponent and have been impressive through the early rounds. They play an abrasive style and have the athletes to challenge through the middle of the park and through their tactical kicking game. We are under no illusion how tough this game will be and are preparing for a real dogfight,” said coach Clayton McMillan.

Chiefs team to face the Reds

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Tupou Vaa’i

5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Simon Parker

8. Luke Jacobson

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Daniel Rona

14. Shaun Stevenson

15. Josh Ioane

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Ollie Norris

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

20. Wallace Sititi*

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

22. Josh Jacomb*

23. Anton Lienert-Brown

Unavailable for selection: Quinn Tupaea, Kaleb Trask, Jared Proffit.