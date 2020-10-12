12:44pm, 12 October 2020

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Challenge Cup final with EPCR today confirming that French authorities have given the green light for 1,000 tickets to be sold. However, while Friday evening’s final between Bristol Bears and RC Toulon will have supporters inside the ground, Saturday’s Champions Cup final meeting of Exeter and Racing will be played behind closed doors.

Crowds of up to 5,000 have been allowed at some sporting events in France, including rugby matches, but a figure of just 1,000 has now been set for Friday evening’s Challenge Cup decider, which takes place at the 6,000 capacity Stade Maurice-David in Aix-en-Provence, located roughly 20 miles from Marseille.

“A limited number of fans will be able to attend the Challenge Cup final after authorities in the Bouches-du-Rhône department granted EPCR permission to sell 1,000 tickets for the showpiece match in Aix-en-Provence,” an EPCR statement confirmed.

“EPCR is committed to ensuring that all matches in its tournaments are staged in line with public health guidelines in order to prioritise the safety of stakeholders, and the advice for supporters hoping to attend Friday evening’s final between Bristol Bears and RC Toulon at Stade Maurice-David is that they should not travel long distances.

“Tickets are available in two categories, starting at €40, and can be purchased from 19.00 this evening (Monday, 12 October) on Provence Rugby’s ticketing platform.

“Saturday’s 25th anniversary Heineken Champions Cup final between Exeter Chiefs and Racing 92 at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium will be played behind closed doors.”

