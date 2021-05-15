    The Bulls made it three wins from three in the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup SA with a thumping 43-9 victory over the Sharks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was a tight contest in the first half, with Bulls leading 12-9 thanks to four penalties from Morne Steyn compared to three from Curwin Bosch.

    The points glut for the home side at Loftus Versfeld began with a try from Lizo Gqoboka in the 52nd minute, which was converted by Steyn, who then added another penalty.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    Stravino Jacobs scored the Bulls’ second try in the 66th minute, also converted by Steyn, and a final flourish earned them a bonus point.

    Schalk Erasmus crossed in the 76th minute and replacement Chris Smith did the same three minutes later, with Smith converting both tries.

    Decision time A mid-season off-shore signing has hampered the final weeks of many a player's New Zealand career. Gregor Paul Forecast cloudy It's been a week of typically mixed fortunes for the Hurricanes - and they're yet to even take the field. Jamie Wall Chalk and cheese It's been over a year since NZ and Australian Super Rugby sides clashed. What should we expect on Friday? Ben Wylie One giant leap Justin Marshall picks out his biggest movers and shakers from Super Rugby Aotearoa. Justin Marshall A closer shave Scott Robertson has led the Crusaders to a fifth title but has that enhanced his All Blacks chances? Gregor Paul

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now