4:27pm, 15 May 2021

The Bulls made it three wins from three in the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup SA with a thumping 43-9 victory over the Sharks.

It was a tight contest in the first half, with Bulls leading 12-9 thanks to four penalties from Morne Steyn compared to three from Curwin Bosch.

The points glut for the home side at Loftus Versfeld began with a try from Lizo Gqoboka in the 52nd minute, which was converted by Steyn, who then added another penalty.

Stravino Jacobs scored the Bulls’ second try in the 66th minute, also converted by Steyn, and a final flourish earned them a bonus point.

Schalk Erasmus crossed in the 76th minute and replacement Chris Smith did the same three minutes later, with Smith converting both tries.