The Bulls have moved quickly to appoint a new CEO ahead of Alfons Meyer’s imminent departure from a club that last week released coach Pote Human with immediate effect. With Jake White taking over as director of rugby and new owners in place since last November, many changes are being rung at the Loftus Versfeld club.

Meyer had arrived at Loftus at the beginning of last year to take over from long-serving Barend van Graan‚ who stepped down after he spent eleven years in the position. But it emerged on April 23 that he would be moving on at the end of May. Fifteen days later, Edgar Rathbone, the current managing director of Ellis Park stadium, has been appointed his successor.

Rathbone started at the Lions as their head of finance and administration in 2013 and after working his way up the ranks, he arrives at the Bulls amid hopes they can re-establish themselves as a force on and off the pitch in 2021.

“I have always had immense respect for the Bulls and I’m extremely excited about this new chapter in my life,” said Rathbone. “I am sincerely looking forward to getting stuck in and doing my best to add to the legacy of the BullsFamily.

“Even though it’s extremely sad saying goodbye to my colleagues at the Lions, I do look forward to making new friends and partnerships at Loftus.”

Pieter Uys, chairman of the Blue Bulls Company board, added: “We are extremely excited to welcome Edgar to the Bulls Family. He is a vibrant young man, with an extremely dynamic mindset and way of thinking.

“Edgar is well respected in the rugby industry and has done some phenomenal work with the Lions. We firmly believe that he will play a major role in taking the Bulls brand forward into a new era.”

– rugby365.com