Blair picks 17 uncapped players for Scotland, including five English-based forwards

7:59am, 01 June 2021

Interim Scotland boss Mike Blair has named 17 uncapped players in a 37-strong squad for their upcoming summer fixtures against England A, Romania and Georgia. With eight Scottish players unavailable following their selection for the Lions tour to South Africa the summer squad combines youth and experience two years out from the World Cup.

The full group will convene on Tuesday, June 15, to prepare for the England A fixture on Sunday, June 27, with a smaller squad then travelling to Romania and Georgia for the two Test matches on consecutive Saturdays, July 10 and 17.

Of the uncapped contingent chosen by Blair, Luke Crosbie, Charlie Shiel (both Edinburgh), Rory Darge, Jamie Dobie, Rufus McLean, Ross Thompson (all Glasgow), Josh Bayliss (Bath) and Ewan Ashman (Sale) have previously spent time in the Scotland set-up.

For others, namely Sione Tuipulotu, Kiran McDonald, Cole Forbes (all Glasgow), Jack Blain (Edinburgh), Nick Auterac (Northampton), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Robin Hislop (Doncaster), Cameron Henderson (Leicester) and Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), the call-ups will represent their first taste of a senior international camp.

The squad retains experienced players as six – Blair Kinghorn, Matt Scott, Adam Hastings, Scott Cummings, Simon Berghan and Jamie Ritchie – have earned at least 20 caps to date.

Introducing our 37-strong Scotland squad for the upcoming summer fixtures against England A, Romania and Georgia ???????#AsOne — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) June 1, 2021

Blair said: “We have selected a mix of genuine Test match experience and a number of players who have impressed in the recent past to warrant a place in a squad that will want to continue the positive progress we have built up on and off the pitch in recent months. England A, Romania and Georgia will each pose different and tough challenges and we will have to be operating at our best to enjoy success, continuing on from some promising performances during the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

“With the next Rugby World Cup two years away this period gives us an opportunity to increase our depth in key positions and work with players who can put up their hands for international selection this summer, and beyond.”

SCOTLAND SQUAD (2021 summer series)

Forwards (22):

Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) – Uncapped

Nick Auterac (Northampton Saints) – Uncapped

Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) – Uncapped

Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby) – 31 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Bath Rugby) – 18 caps

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby) – 14 caps

David Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) – 5 caps

Alex Craig (Gloucester Rugby) – 2 caps

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 20 caps

Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors – 13 caps

Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) – Uncapped

Robin Hislop (Doncaster Knights) – Uncapped

Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped

Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors) – 8 caps

Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) CAPTAIN – 27 caps

Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) – Uncapped

Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) – 12 caps

Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors) – 3 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 caps

Backs (15)

Jack Blain (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped

Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped

Cole Forbes (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped

Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 23 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 14 caps

Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby) – 4 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) – 25 caps

James Lang (Harlequins) – 6 caps

Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped

Matt Scott (Leicester Tigers) – 39 caps

Charlie Shiel (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped

Scott Steele (London Irish) – 4 caps

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) – 1 cap

Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped

