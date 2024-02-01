Blair Kinghorn out for Scotland as Gregor Townsend names squad

Kyle Rowe is set to earn his second Scotland cap on Saturday against Wales in the Guinness Six Nations, after being named at fullback in place of the injured Blair Kinghorn.

Scotland have confirmed that the Toulouse fullback is set to miss the opening two matches of the Championship with a knee injury, and Townsend has opted for the 25-year-old Glasgow Warriors wing/ fullback to take his place.

Finn Russell is set to captain the team at the Principality Stadium, with Sione Tuipulotu and Jamie Ritchie serving as vice-captains.

Ritchie will partner Luke Crosbie and Matt Fagerson in the back row, with Jack Dempsey on the bench, meaning there is no place in the squad for Saracens’ Andy Christie, who is one of the form players in the Gallagher Premiership currently.

Russell’s co-captain for this Championship, Rory Darge, is still unavailable with a knee injury, but is due to return next week for Scotland’s contest with France.

There are no debutants in the starting XV, but the propping duo of Alec Hepburn and Elliot Millar-Mills will make their debuts from the bench.

Exeter Chiefs loosehead Hepburn already has a taste of Test rugby, however, after earning six caps for England in 2018.

Scotland XV

15. Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (1)

14. Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (15)

13. Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (43)

12. Sione Tuipulotu – Vice-Captain – Glasgow Warriors (22)

11. Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (34)

10. Finn Russell – Captain – Bath Rugby (75)

9. Ben White – Toulon (18)

1. Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (26)

2. George Turner – Glasgow Warriors (40)

3. Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (62)

4. Richie Gray – Glasgow Warriors (78)

5. Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (33)

6. Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby (7)

7. Jamie Ritchie – Vice-Captain – Edinburgh Rugby (46)

8. Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (40)

Replacements

16. Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (12)

17. Alec Hepburn – Exeter Chiefs (uncapped)

18. Elliot Millar-Mills – Northampton Saints (uncapped)

19. Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (30)

20. Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (15)

21. George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (26)

22. Ben Healy – Edinburgh Rugby (4)

23. Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby (9)