Billy Vunipola close to deal with Montpellier

Billy Vunipola has been in advanced talks with Top 14 strugglers Montpellier about a switch to France when his contract with Gallagher Premiership champions Saracens runs out at the end of the season.

No8 Vunipola, who won the last of his 75 England caps in the Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of South Africa last October, held a Zoom call with Montpellier officials earlier this week.

The French, who have a budget of £21,000 a month to spend on filling a hole in their back row, didn’t make an offer at the time because it would have required the 31-year-old Vunipola to accept a substantial cut in his salary expectations.

RugbyPass sources on Friday morning suggested that more talks have taken place since then and that an agreement has been reached, but we have been unable to verify them.

Sydney-born Vunipola was a member of the England squad that was defeated in the 2019 World Cup final. He joined Saracens 11 years ago after starting his career with Wasps and has won four Premiership and three European crowns.

He has also been in talks with Suntory Sungoliath about a lucrative switch to Japan. He is eyeing what is likely to be the last big move of his career and wants to maximise his earning potential.

Meanwhile, Montpellier have also been linked with a move for Sale Sharks centre Manu Tuilagi, who will be 33 in May. Tuilagi is also out of contract this summer. Another French outfit, Perpignan, are believed to have him on their wanted list.

However, we understand that the England midfielder isn’t close to reaching an agreement with anybody and is still weighing up his future career plans.