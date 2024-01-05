Billy Millard delighted with Harlequins’ ‘massive’ victory over Newcastle

Billy Millard savoured a “massive” result for Harlequins as they made light of some big-name absentees to move to the top of the Gallagher Premiership with a bonus-point 24-3 victory away to beleaguered Newcastle.

England trio Danny Care, Marcus Smith and Joe Marler were among those who sat out the trip to the north east, but Quins got themselves in front after 67 seconds through Nick David before further scores from Andre Esterhuizen, Jack Walker and George Hammond took the game away from the hosts.

The victory elevated the men from The Stoop from sixth place to top of the table, overnight at least.

“It’s a really important win for us,” said Quins director of rugby Millard. “It was far from perfect but that’s a big win and big points for us.

“We had chances to extend our lead in the first half but we didn’t convert three or four chances. Our scrum was outstanding, it really gave us an early foothold, and our defence was great.”

Millard was pleased to see his team leave Kingston Park top of the league.

“There’s a long way to go but we’ll take it,” he said.

“You’ve just got to keep winning because it’s such a tight competition and everyone else keeps winning. It was massive points for us.”

Stand-in scrum-half Will Porter was forced off in the first half with blood pouring from his head following a late challenge from Adam Radwan that resulted in the Newcastle wing being yellow-carded.

“Will Porter’s got a sore head but he’s fine,” reported Millard. “I don’t know if it was the pole or the board (he banged into).

“The sideline’s pretty close to the boards. Adam came up and apologised. He’s such a classy kid. It was nothing malicious.”

Smith was rested, while Care and Marler missed out through injury.

“I’m hoping DC can make Cardiff next week (in the Champions Cup) and Marler’s probably a little bit longer,” said Millard.

Newcastle remain 12 points adrift at the foot of the table and without a league win since March. Defence coach Scott Baldwin feels Falcons are improving but he lamented ongoing inaccuracy in the key moments.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “We created so many chances, it was just about that finishing touch. It’s probably the story of our season.

“We’re creating opportunities and just not finishing them.

“I don’t think we’re a million miles away. I think there’s been growth since the first half of the season.

“But we don’t want to be a team that’s plucky losers, we want a win. I firmly believed turning up today we were going to win the game, as did the players and staff. We’ve let it slip, which we can’t keep doing.”