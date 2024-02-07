Billy Harmon retains Highlanders captaincy for 2024, All Black in leadership group
The Highlanders’ reigning Players’ Player Billy Harmon will lead the team once again in 2024, as confirmed by head coach Clarke Dermody on Wednesday.
Harmon, 29, has played 34 matches for the Highlanders’ after signing with the Dunedin-based franchise in 2021. Since then, the star flanker hasn’t looked back.
The Highlanders’ enforcer is the backbone of the team, with the loose forward picked up Defender and Player of the Year honours at last year’s end-of-season awards night.
Harmon has also featured on a regular basis with the Maori All Blacks, was included in the All Blacks XV’s tour to Japan last year, and was nominated for the Tom French Memorial Maori Player of the Year last year.
View this post on Instagram
While the accolades practically speak for themselves, head coach Clark Dermody has shared an insightful explanation into why Harmon has retained the Highlanders’ captaincy.
“Billy leads by his actions – especially on the field. He’s very measured around his delivery of messages and he’s really calm, which is hugely important,” Dermody said in a statement.
“He’s one of our best players on the field and well respected by the team from what he did last year, and I know he’s looking forward to leading the team again.”
Harmon will be supported by a leadership group that includes All Black Ethan de Groot, Sean Withy, Jona Nareki and new recruit Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.
Midfielder Sam Gilbert will also support Harmon as the Highlanders’ vice-captain in 2024.
“Sam coming in as vice-captain is new for us,” Dermody added. ‘Sam’s got a good rugby brain and is involved heavily around our strategy.
“They (Billy and Sam) work well together and are well aligned already.
“The leadership group has a good spread of experience and youth and we’ve also got the opportunity to grow our younger leaders and bring them into the group when we see fit.”
Coach Dermody has named 30 players in a squad to face the Hurricanes in a pre-season trial at Forsyth Barr Stadium this weekend, which includes both the skipper and vice-captain.
Daniel Lienert-Brown, Ricky Jackson and Jermaine Ainsley make up the front row, while Pari Pari Parkinson and Max Hicks will pack down behind them as the starting locks.
Captain Harmon joins Oliver Haig and Hugh Renton in a formidable loose forwards trio.
All Black Folau Fakatava joins Wales international Rhys Patchell in the halves, while Sam Gilbert and Jakee Te Hiwi will look to make their mark as the midfield pairing this week.
Wing Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Connor Garden-Bachop will also link up for what promises to be an unmissable outside backs combination.
All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot is not in the 30, but the Highlanders have revealed that he’ll probably be available to play the Crusaders in next week’s trial.
Highlanders team to take on the Hurricanes in pre-season trial
- Daniel Lienert-Brown
- Ricky Jackson
- Jermaine Ainsley
- Pari Pari Parkinson
- Max Hicks
- Oliver Haig
- Billy Harmon (c)
- Hugh Renton
- Folau Fakatava
- Rhys Patchell
- Jona Nareki
- Sam Gilbert (vc)
- Jake Te Hiwi
- Timoci Tavatavanawai
- Connor Garden-Bachop
Reserves
Ayden Johnstone, Henry Bell, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Hugo Plummer, Blair Ryall, Sean Withy, Will Stodart, Nathan Hastie, Ajay Faleafaga, Martin Bogado, Matt Whaanga, Tanielu Tele’a, Jonah Lowe, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Comments on RugbyPass
Awesome stuff. Even more impressive would be if he did it as a high bar squat 😦1 Go to comments
Bula Pecos you Can’terbury meatball MEATBALL (noun): sports fan who irrationally supports a chosen team. characterized by short sighted thinking and frequent overreaction. Bula vanaka49 Go to comments
Pecos Can’terbury lost49 Go to comments
Eina Rassie, there you go, amo for team motivation talk for the next RWC round. I will walk on broken glass for this team, I will bleed for this team … Ek sal my vel braai, en steeds daar wees vir jou.4 Go to comments
I feel like Rassie being named head coach is really old news but I probably wasn’t paying attention. Maybe we should have snaffled Tony Brown for our ABs. All these coaching moves will make it an intriguing season, anyway.8 Go to comments
Wasn’t the last England defensive coach super intensive too ? Putting too much pressure on the players to be similarly intensive can be counter productive. They become scared to fail. Personally I think this is the problem Schmidt will have with the Wallabies. They won’t enjoy his acerbic intensity.16 Go to comments
Loving Tony Brown in that mix. He’s a rugby brain of note. Surprised he got snubbed by the AB’s.8 Go to comments
I'm an England supporter and I watched the game with my Scottish wife. As much as I enjoyed her discomfort during the second half, I was equally horrified at the level of JD’s biased commentary, it was like listening to a fan. I think they should only let him commentate on games not involving Wales.1 Go to comments
No comment16 Go to comments
Again. The negativity coming out of France is next level. Toxic. It’s increasingly headed towards a famous implosion. Why? I still remember the commentary on the day of the QF. When Galthie was getting off the bus and being hailed as a rugby genius. 160mins of rugby later and it’s a sh1t-show. Unreal.1 Go to comments
A big loss for Quins but you can’t restrict his progress.2 Go to comments
2027 aside. This team will have nothing else on their mind than taking the Irish series and RC in 2024. Knockout rugby all the way. Pressure to perform from day one. There won’t be any of that “building” talk around this team to 2027.8 Go to comments
Ireland could put out three teams of international quality at the moment, if everyone is fit - Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien aren't - but they’re not interchangeable. The first XV is a good bit superior.15 Go to comments
It’s just boring now. There comes a point where we have to pull the offer and move on our terms. One injury and that’s him done. Not worth it when we have young English talent to hold onto as their wages go up from international experience over the next few years. He’s choosing a few extra quid and uprooting his family over retiring a one club legend. Personally don’t get it and it’s not like he’s living in poverty is it. We have plenty of back row options let’s just move on.6 Go to comments
Crowley shines, but the article gushes. More analysis, less drama, and ditch the Sexton comparisons. Let Crowley stand on his own two feet.2 Go to comments
Looks like South Africa is assembling a dream team, poaching talent from rivals like it's a rugby supermarket sweep! First, it was Felix Jones, and now Jerry Flannery joins the Springboks' coaching lineup. The only defense these coaches are interested in is breaking down opposition strategies. Good luck, rest of the world – you're going to need it!2 Go to comments
With Rassie Erasmus back at the helm, the Springboks are gearing up for another World Cup conquest – a hat-trick, no less! Adding Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery to the coaching lineup is like spicing up a winning recipe with some international flair. And who better to keep the refs in check than Jaco Peyper? It seems even retired Springboks are on a mission to conquer the rugby world, one cheeky move at a time. Watch out, rivals – the Boks are cooking up something special Down Under! 🏉🇿🇦 #BackToBackToBack #RugbyRoyalty8 Go to comments
Felix jones was great for South Africa and in combination with the workaholic that is Nienaber they really did mastermind a fantastic defensive pattern for the Springboks. When Nienaber entered as the defence coach for the Boks they had an awful defence that shipped more than 50 on 2 separate occasions in the 2 years prior. Just think back to 2018 for a moment though and look at the scores for the Boks in that year. Nienaber tried to turn the ship around with a new pattern but still plenty of teams racked up substantial points against the Boks. They were solid one week and a disaster the next but in 2019 they turned it around big time. Jones will have a big impact with England but expect a roller coaster until England adapt to this new defensive pattern. England will have to adapt and their fans will have to be patient.16 Go to comments
Looks like SA have the right balance in the coaching set up. Pretty good move to snatch Peyper up8 Go to comments
If you watch the URC this performance and the quality Crowley produced will come as no surprise. Still shocked he never played in that quarter final at the world cup last year when Sexton’s legs had gone.2 Go to comments