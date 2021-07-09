Watch the All Blacks vs Fiji - Live & On demand All Blacks vs Fiji - Live
TOP 14    

Biarritz sign array of stars, including Cubelli, Kuridrani, Dixon

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Newly promoted Biarritz have capped an impressive week of stellar player recruitment by officially confirming they have added 32-year-old Argentina scrum-half Tomas Cubelli from Western Force to their roster ahead of the new 2021/22 Top 14 season. 

It was only June 12 when the French club secured their promotion to the top flight, a kick from ex-England back-rower Steffon Armitage defeating local rivals Bayonne in a penalty shootout after the promotion/relegation final had ended in a 6-all draw after extra-time.   

They have since moved quickly to enhance their squad with a recruitment blitz that encouragingly began with the signing of 30-year-old Wallabies midfielder Tevita Kuridrani from Western Force for three years. 

They have further added former Ireland prop James Cronin, 30, from Munster and ex-All Blacks back-rower Elliot Dixon, 31, from the Highlanders on two-year deals, the same length of contract given to Brett Herron, the 25-year-old Harlequins out-half. 

It hasn’t all been overseas shopping as there have also been some French signings, including Clement Darbo from Provence and Vincent Martin from Montpellier. Meanwhile, an addition to their staff has seen Barry Maddocks of the Dragons snapped up as their attack coach. 

Contract extensions were also agreed for ex-All Blacks midfielder Francis Saili, skipper Armitage, ex-Munster back-rower Dave O’Callaghan, Johnny Dyer, Ushangi Tcheishvili and Ilian Perraux who were all pivotal in the recent campaign that got Biarritz back into the Top 14 for the first time since their 2014 relegation.   

It marked the end of a seven-year absence from a top-flight where they were crowned champions in 2006, beating Toulouse in the final while also finishing runners-up in that same year’s Heineken Cup.

  

