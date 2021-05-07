6:25pm, 07 May 2021

Benetton followed up their shock win over Glasgow by claiming a 25-20 victory at Italian rivals Zebre in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

The Treviso outfit’s triumph against the Warriors last month came after they failed to win a single game during the regular PRO14 season, in which they lost twice to Zebre.

However, they now have two wins from two in the Rainbow Cup following a hard-fought derby in Parma.

Edoardo Padovani went over for the visitors in the first half, but a penalty try helped Zebre go in level at 10-10 at the break as Benetton ended the opening period with 13 men.

Paolo Garbisi and Carlo Canna then exchanged penalties before Federico Ruzza touched down to help Benetton into a 20-13 lead.

Canna looked to have rescued a draw for Zebre when he converted his own try five minutes from time, but Toa Halafihi had the final say ahead of a rematch between the sides in Treviso next weekend.