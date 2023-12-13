Ben Earl closing in on return to action with Saracens

England flanker Ben Earl is on course to make his playing return ahead of January’s fixtures in the Investec Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earl, who excelled at the Rugby World Cup, suffered a knee injury during the warm-up for Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership game against Harlequins in November.

He left the ground on crutches and underwent surgery, but he continues to make encouraging progress.

“Hopefully, we are going to have Ben back quite soon,” Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said.

“I think Newcastle (December 30) is a possibility for Ben, probably Leicester the week after.”

Having lost their opening Champions Cup encounter to the Bulls in South Africa, Saracens face key January appointments with Bordeaux-Begles and Lyon, whatever happens in Saturday’s home clash against Connacht.

England lock Nick Isiekwe is also closing in on a return from injury, but the news is not so bright elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Props Eroni Mawi and Marco Riccioni face lay-offs due to calf and neck injuries respectively, together with number eight Tom Willis, who has had a knee operation.

McCall added: “We are having to play a few players more than we would like because of those injuries.

“Hopefully, we are going to have Nick Isiekwe back quite soon, Ben Earl quite soon, but some of the others like Callum Hunter-Hill and Tom Willis are a little further away.

“Alex Lozowski is out for the vast majority of the season, but we have still got good players and good personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are playing European Cup matches now and nobody wants a break, but we will find some more time for some of those players who played quite a lot of time in the World Cup.”

McCall, meanwhile, has praised Bulls boss Jake White after he criticised home supporters’ booing of Saracens skipper Owen Farrell in Pretoria last weekend and also apologised for their behaviour.

Farrell, who has decided to take a break from Test rugby in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental well-being, was booed during England games at the World Cup in France.

And he was subjected to the same treatment at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, notably when kicking at goal.

“I haven’t been at Loftus before, so I don’t know if they do that with all kickers,” McCall said.

“Maybe they do. It was good of Jake to come out and say what he said.”