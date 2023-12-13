Ben Earl closing in on return to action with Saracens

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
19 - 24
FT
35 - 26
FT
9 - 16
FT
28 - 31
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

'The ref was like are you sure?': Willemse relives scrum call off mark

2

Racing 92 statement: Henry Arundell confirms his future

3

Bryan Redpath assesses the challenges facing young Scottish talent

4

With over 200 appearances, Gloucester captain makes decision on future

5

Potential Antoine Dupont replacement ruled out of Six Nations

More News More News

Latest Feature

Eddie Jones: coaching genius or court jester?

The returning Japan supremo works in a world of lightning speed and sudden contradiction.

Investec Champions Cup News

Dan McKellar implies Leicester got hair dryer treatment at half-time vs Stormers

Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

What banned Ronan O'Gara made of Leinster's win over La Rochelle

Three England rookies who tore it up in Investec Champions Cup Round 1

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on pressure and Munster fan reactions

Former Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber gave his first Irish media briefing as senior coach at Leinster.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Eddie Jones insists he didn't interview for Japan coach before World Cup
D
Daffy 30 minutes ago

Lol. Sure Eddie.

Go to comments More News
Ranking the top five performances from the Springboks in 2023
A
Ace 1 hours ago

“In doing so they became the second-most successful Rugby World Cup side with four titles behind the Black Ferns with six.” What a fkn joker. This turd is depriving a village somewhere of their idiot.

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

Ben Earl closing in on return to action with Saracens

By PA
BARNET, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 4: Saracens' Ben Earl in action during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Leicester Tigers at StoneX Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

England flanker Ben Earl is on course to make his playing return ahead of January’s fixtures in the Investec Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earl, who excelled at the Rugby World Cup, suffered a knee injury during the warm-up for Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership game against Harlequins in November.

He left the ground on crutches and underwent surgery, but he continues to make encouraging progress.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“Hopefully, we are going to have Ben back quite soon,” Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said.

“I think Newcastle (December 30) is a possibility for Ben, probably Leicester the week after.”

Having lost their opening Champions Cup encounter to the Bulls in South Africa, Saracens face key January appointments with Bordeaux-Begles and Lyon, whatever happens in Saturday’s home clash against Connacht.

England lock Nick Isiekwe is also closing in on a return from injury, but the news is not so bright elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Props Eroni Mawi and Marco Riccioni face lay-offs due to calf and neck injuries respectively, together with number eight Tom Willis, who has had a knee operation.

McCall added: “We are having to play a few players more than we would like because of those injuries.

“Hopefully, we are going to have Nick Isiekwe back quite soon, Ben Earl quite soon, but some of the others like Callum Hunter-Hill and Tom Willis are a little further away.

“Alex Lozowski is out for the vast majority of the season, but we have still got good players and good personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are playing European Cup matches now and nobody wants a break, but we will find some more time for some of those players who played quite a lot of time in the World Cup.”

McCall, meanwhile, has praised Bulls boss Jake White after he criticised home supporters’ booing of Saracens skipper Owen Farrell in Pretoria last weekend and also apologised for their behaviour.

Related

Furious Jake White unleashes scathing rebuke on Bulls fans amidst Owen Farrell controversy

Saracens’ Director of Rugby Mark McCall declined to get dragged into the subject, but his Bulls counterpart Jake White did not hold back in his condemnation of the Loftus Versfeld ‘boo boys’.

Read Now

Farrell, who has decided to take a break from Test rugby in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental well-being, was booed during England games at the World Cup in France.

And he was subjected to the same treatment at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, notably when kicking at goal.

“I haven’t been at Loftus before, so I don’t know if they do that with all kickers,” McCall said.

“Maybe they do. It was good of Jake to come out and say what he said.”

Related

Mark McCall slams 'shameful' negative narrative about Owen Farrell

Saracens boss Mark McCall conducted a near 20-minute media briefing on Thursday to shed some light on why Owen Farrell has decided to make himself unavailable for England selection for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Olympic gold medallist slams current Fiji 7s side Olympic gold medallist slams current Fiji 7s side
Search