Bath statement: The signing of Leinster lock Ross Molony

Title-chasing Bath have confirmed the signing of Leinster lock Ross Molony on a three-year deal. It was last December when Johann van Graan lost out to the Irish province in the race to sign Springboks forward RG Snyman, who decided to join Leinster from Munster for the 2024/25 season.

Snyman’s imminent arrival in the Irish capital forced Molony into a rethink about his position in the pecking order with Leo Cullen’s side and he has now opted to switch to the Gallagher Premiership until the summer of 2027.

A Bath club statement read: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Ross Molony from Leinster. The 29-year-old lock crosses the Irish Sea to join ahead of the 2024/25 season.

“His arrival on a three-year deal will see the towering forward commence training with the club in pre-season this coming summer. Molony made his Leinster debut whilst still on an academy contract with the club, aged just 19, where he was named to play against Zebre Parma in February 2015.

“Born in Dublin, the 6ft 6in lock has been with Leinster for the last decade, seeing him earn more than 175 caps for the Irish outfit and winning the Guinness Pro 14 league four times. A renowned lineout caller, the lock has started Leinster’s last two Champions Cup finals against La Rochelle.

“Molony went on to make his Champions Cup debut against Bath in January 2016, in which he was named man of the match. Molony’s signing will bolster head of rugby Johann van Graan’s options as he partners up with a strong selection of players in the second row.”

Van Graan said: “Ross is a true professional and his journey in rugby is a testament to this. His work ethic and leadership are some of his key characteristics and I believe he will play a huge part in our journey in the next number of years. What struck me is the quality of a human being Ross is.”