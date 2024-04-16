Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Bath statement: The signing of Leinster lock Ross Molony

By Liam Heagney
Leinster senior coach Jacques Nienaber and Ross Molony after their side's victory last Saturday over La Rochelle (Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Title-chasing Bath have confirmed the signing of Leinster lock Ross Molony on a three-year deal. It was last December when Johann van Graan lost out to the Irish province in the race to sign Springboks forward RG Snyman, who decided to join Leinster from Munster for the 2024/25 season.

Snyman’s imminent arrival in the Irish capital forced Molony into a rethink about his position in the pecking order with Leo Cullen’s side and he has now opted to switch to the Gallagher Premiership until the summer of 2027.

A Bath club statement read: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Ross Molony from Leinster. The 29-year-old lock crosses the Irish Sea to join ahead of the 2024/25 season.

“His arrival on a three-year deal will see the towering forward commence training with the club in pre-season this coming summer. Molony made his Leinster debut whilst still on an academy contract with the club, aged just 19, where he was named to play against Zebre Parma in February 2015.

“Born in Dublin, the 6ft 6in lock has been with Leinster for the last decade, seeing him earn more than 175 caps for the Irish outfit and winning the Guinness Pro 14 league four times. A renowned lineout caller, the lock has started Leinster’s last two Champions Cup finals against La Rochelle.

“Molony went on to make his Champions Cup debut against Bath in January 2016, in which he was named man of the match. Molony’s signing will bolster head of rugby Johann van Graan’s options as he partners up with a strong selection of players in the second row.”

Van Graan said: “Ross is a true professional and his journey in rugby is a testament to this. His work ethic and leadership are some of his key characteristics and I believe he will play a huge part in our journey in the next number of years. What struck me is the quality of a human being Ross is.”

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Turkish 48 minutes ago
Hurricanes CEO: Jordie Barrett 'could've earned a lot more money in Japan'

Would be great to have a similar clause for Irish players.

1 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
Report: Rising Hurricanes star signs with Montpellier

what a waste

5 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
Laumape the latest ex-All Black to commit to Tonga

Ahh back when NZ rugby had more 12s than they knew what to do with. Credit to him that he must have been still getting selected up until he left, with that bunch around him, shame that he just missed out. No need to ditch the old fellas yet, look at Irelands example. Reckon theyll still go strong at 35+ too.

3 Go to comments
H
Harry 2 hours ago
How are Australian sides faring in Super Rugby Pacific?

Good one! I’ll use this for the pod.

6 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
How are Australian sides faring in Super Rugby Pacific?

Decent or descent ?

6 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
'It has left a sour taste': Lima Sopoaga hits out at changes in Samoa

One was beginning to wonder if he would even rekindle his test career after he declined playing after WR changed their eligibility rules. Despite his late decision he still could have changed Samoa’s fortunes at the WC if he was fit.

2 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 4 hours ago
'It has left a sour taste': Lima Sopoaga hits out at changes in Samoa

He never stops whinging. No wonder he is always chasing the next big dream.

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 5 hours ago
Swashbuckling Hurricanes and Harlequins show scrum still matters

I always enjoy a good scrum based article. Thanks, Nick. The Hurricanes are looking more and more the team to beat down here in Australasia. They are a very well balanced team. And though there are far fewer scrums in the game these days, destructive power in that area is a serious weapon, especially an attacking scrum within in the red zone. Aumua looked very good as a young first year player, but then seemed to fade. He sure is back now right in the picture for the AB’s. And I would judge that Taukei’aho is in a bit of a slump currently. Watching him at Suncorp a few weeks ago, I thought he was not as dominant in the game as I would have expected. I am going to raise an issue in that scrum at around the 13 min mark. I see a high level of danger there for the TH lifted off the ground. He is trapped between the opposition LH and his own powerful SR. His neck is being put under potentially dangerous pressure. The LH has, in law , no right to use his superior scrummaging skill….getting his head right in on the breastbone of the TH…..to force him up and off the ground. Had the TH popped out of the scrum, head up and free, there is no danger, that is a clear penalty to the dominant scrum. The law is quite clear on this issue: Law 37 Dangerous play and restricted practices in a scrum. C:Intentionally lifting an opponent off their feet or forcing them upwards out of the scrum. Sanction: Penalty. Few ,if any, referees seem to be aware of this law, and/or the dangers of the situation. Matthew Carly, refereeing Clermont v Munster in 2021, penalised the Munster scrum, when LH Wycherly was lifted very high, and in my view very dangerously, by TH Slimani. Lifting was coached in the late ‘60’s/70’s. Both Lions props, Ray McLouglin, and “Mighty Mouse” McLauchlan, were expert and highly successful at this technique. I have seen a photo, which I can’t find online atm, of MM with a NZ TH(not an AB) on his head, MM standing upright as the scrum disintegrates.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew 6 hours ago
Ex-All Black Aaron Cruden emerges as a candidate for Ireland move

Hey. Stay home and play for Mooloo.

1 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 6 hours ago
Swashbuckling Hurricanes and Harlequins show scrum still matters

Tighthead was always going to be our weakness this year with Ryan going home to Ireland and the Cashed Up Blues taking a third All Black prop from us - nobody else in SR does that. Numia is the exciting one. He used to be a lightweight but he's really improved. Do you have stats on the All Black hookers’ lineouts for the game? I seem to remember a few misses.

3 Go to comments
B
Btroy 6 hours ago
Report: Rising Hurricanes star signs with Montpellier

Fergus Burke isn't tier 1 player quality…but guess what, he'll be playing amongst them for Saracens…. all going well and Steve Borthwick is still the head coach, England...Scott Robertson’s hint of amending NZRU’s offshore AB eligibility clause, would mean that players like Josh Moorby who show potential might get a call…

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 7 hours ago
Stormers statement: The signing of lock JD Schickerling

The movement of quality players back to SA is remarkable.

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 7 hours ago
Why the Rebels will not go gently into that good night

Interesting article, Nic. Am enjoying seeing the Rebels doing well, partly just to spite those who are working to wipe them off the face of the Australian rugby planet. But it is also good to see a team with somany good players beginning fire. LSL has benefitted so much from his move up to Northampton for the one year. I wonder why he did not stay on for another year. Does he now looks north and see his teammates of last year now doing so well, and have some regrets.

50 Go to comments
f
finn 8 hours ago
Laumape the latest ex-All Black to commit to Tonga

“Over 80% of the World Cup squad are over 30” No it isn’t lol

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Swashbuckling Hurricanes and Harlequins show scrum still matters

Tyrel Lomax the best AB prop since Carl Hayman. Absolutely destroyed the Boks in RWC Final and is monstering allcomers in Super this season. Should be a monster battle vs touring Poms, always deliver a power pack.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 9 hours ago
Potential Champions Cup eye-gouge creates online storm

Eye gouging seems like such a strong term for what can only be described as a poke in the eye. When I think of eye gouging I think of someone trying to intentionally pop someone’s eyeball out. it’s like calling a high-tackle attempted decapitation.

3 Go to comments
J
JoeyFresh62 11 hours ago
The ProD2: Rugby's land of opportunity

Great article. No insights to add, just wanted to say that. :)

1 Go to comments
K
KiwiSteve 13 hours ago
Leinster sign All Black Jordie Barrett

Leinster are going to win the world cup.

13 Go to comments
N
Nickers 14 hours ago
Why the Rebels will not go gently into that good night

Super Rugby desperately needs to lose at least 2, but up to 4 teams. Rebels quietly going bankrupt would have made that a bit easier. Teams like the Rebels and Force serve only to weaken Australian Rugby and Super Rugby more widely. In 13 years in the comp the Rebels are yet to win more games than they lose in a season, have never finished in the top half of the competition, and have come dead last a number of times. The Western Force, barring a brief stint of mediocrity under John Mitchell from 2007-2009 have been even worse. Sadly it’s hard to see a future for Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby. Likewise I think the writing is on the wall for the Highlanders, it’s hard to see how NZ rugby can continue to support 5 SR teams, and population distribution suggests one team in the south island would make the most sense.

50 Go to comments
R
Roger 15 hours ago
Stormers fight off English interest in Connor Evans

Nice that Connor Evans is happy to stay on here, that JD Schikerling is returning and Steven Kitshoff. Dobbo is careful to bring back just anybody but having a new financial lease of life, it has made the Stormers a more attractive club. On top of being good quality, having the financial backing helps a lot

1 Go to comments
