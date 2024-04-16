Scotland dealt double injury blow as Bath issue Finn Russell update

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell suffered a “significant groin injury” in Bath’s Investec Champions Cup loss to Exeter Chiefs, his club have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bath No10, 31, gingerly left the Sandy Park pitch in the opening stages of the round of 16 encounter with an injury that did not look promising.

The Scotland captain’s club have now revealed more details on the injury, though they have not specified how long he will be out for. He will now be assessed on a weekly basis, offering some hope that he may be able tor return before the end of the season.

Will Skelton on Eddie Jones’ surprising text | Fresh Starts | RPTV Will Skelton opens up on how he felt when he first received Eddie Jones’ RWC text. Watch the full episode of Fresh Starts on RugbyPass TV Watch now Will Skelton on Eddie Jones’ surprising text | Fresh Starts | RPTV Will Skelton opens up on how he felt when he first received Eddie Jones’ RWC text. Watch the full episode of Fresh Starts on RugbyPass TV Watch now

Bath have four more rounds of the Gallagher Premiership remaining, but they will be eyeing up a semi-final berth being in second place currently.

This injury is also concerning for Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, though he may have been planning on giving his captain a rest for the July Tests against Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay.

Exeter Chiefs Bath All Stats and Data

Russell was not the only Scottish casualty from the encounter with Exeter, as Bath have also confirmed that centre Cameron Redpath also sustained “significant ankle ligament damage”. The 14-cap Scot will also be assessed weekly.

Bath’s injury toll did not end with the Scottish duo though, with flanker Ted Hill also emerging as a doubt for their Premiership clash this weekend that also happens to be against Exeter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The England international picked up a chest injury against the Chiefs, although his injury seems to be less severe as a decision will be made later this week as to whether he can make the trip to Sandy Park.

Russell’s absence could affect Bath’s chances of making a home Premiership semi-final with a tough upcoming schedule. Following the trip to Exeter, Bath must take on league leaders Northampton Saints and reigning champions Saracens, both at the Rec, as well as a meeting with Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park.