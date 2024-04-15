Potential Champions Cup eye-gouge creates online storm

A potential eye-gouging incident has gone viral online following Toulouse’s Investec Champions Cup quarter-final victory over Exeter Chiefs on Sunday.

The incident involved Exeter hooker Jack Yeandle potentially making contact with the eye area of Toulouse lock Richie Arnold at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in the hosts’ 64-26 victory.

A video was originally shared by a French account on X, but has since been recirculated in clearer quality.

The various videos have received hundreds of comments online, with the vast majority calling for a ban for the Exeter hooker.

Watch the incident here:

Jack Yeandle could be in some hot water for this…

While the Chiefs star has already faced a trial by social media, there has been nothing formal concerning any disciplinary action so far.

While the 34-year-old does appear to make contact with the eyes of Arnold, some have pointed out online that only a slow-motion replay has been shared thus far, which does tend to be more incriminating than real-time replays.

Should Yeandle be cited and found guilty, he could be set for a long stint out as eye-gouging unsurprisingly carries a lengthy ban.

The incident went unnoticed during the match, which meant Exeter were able to keep their full complement of players, not that it made much difference to the result. After a close first half, Toulouse raced away in the second 40 minutes, turning a 17-16 half-time lead into a 64-26 full-time result.

The five-time European champions booked a semi-final clash with Harlequins with the victory, who had surprised Bordeaux-Begles the day before with an epic 42-41 win at the Stade Chaban-Delmas. The semi-final will take place on May 5 at the Stadium de Toulouse.

Exeter, meanwhile, will have to regroup for the final four rounds of the Gallagher Premiership season, where they will hope to climb into the top four. The Chiefs currently sit in sixth place, two points behind fourth-place Harlequins.