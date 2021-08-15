Auckland and ex-NRL star signs contract extension with Brumbies

6:57pm, 15 August 2021

The Brumbies have announced that powerhouse outside back Solomone Kata has re-signed with the club for the 2022 Super Rugby season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old became an instant fan favourite after joining in 2020 and made a successful return from injury during the Brumbies Super Rugby Trans-Tasman campaign last season.

The former NZ Warrior scored 46 tries in the NRL before making the switch back to rugby union, Kata having played the code at the renowned Sacred Heart College in Auckland.

Australian schoolboy rugby is back | The Season | Season 8 | Trailer

Kata has returned to Auckland to play in New Zealand’s National Provincial Competition this year before returning to Canberra for preseason training.

“I’m very happy to be staying with the Brumbies,” Kata said.

“Me and my family have settled into Canberra, and the club have supported me really well since making the switch back to rugby.

“2021 was a difficult season with injuries but I was really happy to get some games under my belt towards the end of the season, and I’m excited to get some more minutes with Auckland before getting back to the Brumbies ready to go for 2022.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kata’s re-signing will bolster the Brumbies’ back options for 2022, with the majority of the 2021 Super Rugby group confirmed to be returning and fullback Jesse Mogg also returning to club from France.

Brumbies head coach Dan McKellar said: “We’re thrilled Sol will be back with the team for at least next season.”

“His energy and presence at training has been fantastic since joining us in 2020 and while he had some struggles with injury last season, he made an impact during Super Rugby Trans-Tasman and a few months with Auckland will help him return for preseason with more rugby under his belt.

“We have good options on the wing and in the midfield and including Sol in that mix is great for us, not only for our depth but also for competition for places, so we’re excited about what he can bring for the side again in 2022.”

ADVERTISEMENT

– Brumbies Rugby