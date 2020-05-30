7:03am, 30 May 2020

Toulouse are set to re-create the biggest locking partnership in the history of the game by re-uniting two gigantic Australian twin brothers. ‘Stade Toulousain’ have confirmed that they will welcome back Australian Richie Arnold, who won three caps for the side in 2019, according to Midi Olympique.

The club will effectively be creating the biggest second row partnership in the history of professional rugby by uniting Arnold with his equally enormous identical twin Rory. Standing 6’10 and weighing in around 20 stone each (128kg), the brothers have played just one game together in their careers to date, for the Brumbies against the Waratahs in 2018.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a very brief stint at the club last year before heading to Japan and Yamaha.

Following the Rugby World Cup, Wallaby brother Rory joined the Top 14 giants. He has effectively ended his Wallaby Test career when he joined, despite having been a mainstay all year for Australia at lineout time and with his physicality around the pitch. Coach Michael Cheika said that Australia’s tallest ever player had finally learned to “use his body like a weapon”.

While both at listed at 6’10 (2.08m), Rory is the slightly taller of the pair. Rory was the second tallest player in Super Rugby when he left for France, with only Toyota Cheetah’s JP du Preez (6’10/2.09m) laying claim to be taller by 1 cm.

Selected together, they’re likely the tallest second-row pairing in rugby history. The tallest Wallaby partnership of all time, Rory Arnold’s selection alongside 6 foot 8 Adam Coleman, came close. The aforementioned Du Preez pairings with Walt Steenhamp or Justin Basson (both standing 6’7/2.00m) is slightly shorter again.

The pair are still a good two inches shorter than the tallest professional rugby player of all time, Scotland’s 7 foot tall Richard Metcalfe.

The pair hail from Wagga Wagga in New South Wales, which produced 6’7 Scotland international Nathan Hines.