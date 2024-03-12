Argentinian duo sign new Saracens deals

Saracens’ Argentinian duo of Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti have both signed new long-term deals with the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions.

The pair arrived at the StoneX Stadium after the World Cup, having signed for the three-time European champions after their previous club London Irish went into administration, and have quickly established themselves as vital members of the squad.

Despite competing with the likes of England’s red-hot No8 Ben Earl and Scotland’s in-form Andy Christie in Saracens’ back row, alongside Billy Vunipola, Theo McFarland and Tom Willis, the 31-cap Gonzalez has made himself effectively undroppable this season.

After committing his future to the London club, he said: “I am very proud and happy to stay longer in this beautiful club. The truth is that I needed stability and there is no better place to be than Saracens. I am looking forward to continuing with the project and doing it in the best way.”

The 14-cap Puma Cinti has also featured heavily for Saracens this season, covering both the wing and the centre. He said after signing: “Saracens is a fantastic club who have been so welcoming since arriving last year. I have really enjoyed my time so far and cannot wait to see what we can achieve over the coming years.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Juan has made a big impression on and off the field since his arrival post World Cup. He has fitted into the group seamlessly and has earned the respect of everyone with the consistency of his performances week after week.

Juan has the dedication and drive to take his game to the next level and his addition makes us even more excited about the talented young group of players who will take the club forward in the years to come.”

“We are thrilled that Lucio has committed his future to the club. Alongside players developed in our Academy, we have a long tradition of welcoming players from around the rugby world who contribute to our culture and make Saracens an inclusive and diverse club.

Lucio has already added a great deal in a short period of time and we look forward to watching him grow and develop on and off the field in the coming years.”