Argentina No9 Bertranou swaps Welsh regions with immediate effect

Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou has joined Cardiff on loan from the Dragons for the remainder of the season.

The 56-cap Pumas international, 30, has made 30 appearances for the Dragons since joining in 2021 but will make the move to Cardiff Arms Park to provide cover in the No9 jersey following the departure of Jamie Hill last week and the potentially season-ending injury Tomos Williams picked up during the Guinness Six Nations.

The scrum-half has already teamed up with his new club, and trained with them on Monday.

He will move from a Dragons side sitting in 15th place in the United Rugby Championship, level on points with Zebre at the foot of the table, to a Cardiff side sitting in 12th place.

Bertranou made four appearances for Argentina at the World Cup last year, including a start in the semi-final loss to the All Blacks.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt said: “It was important that we brought in some further quality at scrum-half following the injury to Tomos Williams and the departure of Jamie Hill.

“Gonzalo certainly fits that bill. He brings real quality, experience and professionalism in the position.

“He has more than 50 caps for Argentina, has captained them and is highly motivated to put in some big performances in Blue and Black. He’s trained today and we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses here.”

Cardiff’s next fixture is against Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium on April 19 following two weeks off during the European knockout stages.