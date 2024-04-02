Cardiff release Australia-bound academy product

Cardiff have released scrum-half Jamie Hill with immediate effect, allowing him to join a club in Australia.

The 24-year-old’s destination has not been confirmed, but Cardiff announced that he will join a Shute Shield side down under.

The move will bring an end to a five-year stay at Cardiff Arms Park, which began in the 2019/20 season after coming through the academy. Since then he has made 14 appearances for the United Rugby Championship club in an injury-ravaged spell.

After his departure was announced, Hill said: “The last six years have been some of the most difficult in my life and while I haven’t reached the level I want, I am incredibly grateful to Cardiff for the opportunities they have given me.

“Making this decision to move away to somewhere new to play regular rugby is the best thing for me to grow and develop at this stage of my career.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped me and given up their time to hep me along the way. It means the world to me and is something I remain grateful for.”

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt said: “We are all very grateful to Jamie for his efforts at the club.

“This is a great opportunity for Jamie to move Down Under and he leaves with our very best wishes for the future.”