Toulon owner may have given up on signing Zach Mercer

Toulon owner Bernard Lemaitre has moved to pour cold water on a potential move to the Cote d’Azur this summer for England international No.8 Zach Mercer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lemaitre is known to have a soft spot for English players. Kieran Brookes, Jack Singleton, and David Ribbans are all plying their trade at the Stade Mayol this season, while Kyle Sinckler and Lewis Ludlam are moving to the club this summer.

“They respond to the profiles we’re looking for in our recruitment. We’re trying to have higher expectations on mentality, behaviour and lifestyle of players like this impressive compatriot Dave Ribbans,” said Lemaitre.

Johnnie Beattie discusses the performances of Zach Mercer last season in the Top 14 | Le French Rugby Pod Johnnie Beattie discusses the performances of Zach Mercer last season in the Top 14 | Le French Rugby Pod

But a deal for Mercer, 26, has proved to be more problematic with Gloucester, who lost £393,079 in 2022/2023, demanding a £1 million transfer fee for a player who still has three years left on his contract.

Montpellier were keen on reuniting with Mercer. He helped them win their first French Championship in 2022, was named in the Top 14 team of the season, and was named Player of the Season.

French teams have been keeping tabs on Mercer, whom England boss Steve Borthwick has snubbed for both the World Cup and the Six Nations, but Gloucester won’t let him leave on the cheap, however.

While it’s not unusual for some of the Top 14’s big guns to pay transfer fees, Lemaitre feels that it’s clearly too much on this occasion when he has other targets, such as Antoine Frisch, in his sights.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mercer? Who don’t dream of this type of player who, in addition to his tank profile, plays behind him, animates and accelerates the game?

“It’s rare. It is, therefore, normal that we are interested in it. Now, there has two or three years left on his contract with Gloucester. That makes things difficult,” Lemaitre told the French media.