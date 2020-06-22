ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Carbery has been dealt another injury setback with Munster confirming that their star fly-half will not be available for selection in time for the Pro14’s anticipated return in August. Carbery is currently rehabbing wrist and ankle problems and is not expected to be fit for selection until September.

The Munster senior squad returned to training today for the first time since March as they work towards a proposed August 22 meeting with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

However, Munster head coach Johann van Graan will once again have to plan without Carbery, who has endured a nightmare spell with injuries.

Carbery underwent a procedure on his ankle after sustaining an injury during Ireland’s World Cup warm-up games last August. He played three times in Japan but returned from the World Cup with another ankle injury.

He then injured his wrist when making his first start of the season for Munster in January.

Munster had hoped to have Carbery available for the return of the Pro14, but the province have now confirmed the 24-year-old will be out of action until September, and will miss the opening game against his former team.