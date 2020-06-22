Joey Carbery has been dealt another injury setback with Munster confirming that their star fly-half will not be available for selection in time for the Pro14’s anticipated return in August. Carbery is currently rehabbing wrist and ankle problems and is not expected to be fit for selection until September.
The Munster senior squad returned to training today for the first time since March as they work towards a proposed August 22 meeting with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.
However, Munster head coach Johann van Graan will once again have to plan without Carbery, who has endured a nightmare spell with injuries.
Carbery underwent a procedure on his ankle after sustaining an injury during Ireland’s World Cup warm-up games last August. He played three times in Japan but returned from the World Cup with another ankle injury.
He then injured his wrist when making his first start of the season for Munster in January.
Munster had hoped to have Carbery available for the return of the Pro14, but the province have now confirmed the 24-year-old will be out of action until September, and will miss the opening game against his former team.
There was better news surrounding Tadhg Beirne, who is expected to be fit for the Leinster clash as he recovers from an ankle problem.
New signing Damian de Allende, Keith Earls and Calvin Nash are all also expected to be available as they rehab short-term injuries.
Prop John Ryan has undergone a minor operation on his shoulder and has already begun his rehab period, but no date has been set for his return.
South African pair Chris Cloete and CJ Stander took no part in training, and they will both self-isolate for the next 14 days having just returned to Ireland from South Africa.
Last week, 140 players and staff from Munster and Leinster were tested for Covid-19, returning no positive results.
As a result, both provinces were permitted to get back on the training pitch today, but had to follow strict guidelines.
?? SQUAD UPDATE | Our senior squad returned to the High Performance Centre in Limerick for training today ahead of the proposed #GuinnessPRO14 Interpros in August.
See the latest news on injuries & details of the extra safety measures in place ??#ReturnToRugby #SUAF ?
— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) June 22, 2020
The Munster squad worked in groups in seven, with one coach designated to each pod.
Players were not granted access to showers, changing rooms, and other facilities such as kitchen areas or video analysis rooms.
The squad also underwent contactless temperature checks before being granted access to the province’s High Performance Centre.
