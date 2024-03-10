Ireland's Andy Farrell dismisses talk of Six Nations ‘anti-climax’
Andy Farrell dismissed suggestions retaining the Guinness Six Nations title could now feel like an anti-climax after Ireland’s hyped quest for back-to-back Grand Slams was crushed.
The reigning champions looked well placed to make history by delivering consecutive tournament clean sweeps before suffering Saturday’s last-gasp loss to title rivals England at Twickenham.
Avoiding defeat to Scotland in the final round will almost certainly ensure Ireland keep hold of their crown, while even a loss would still leave Steve Borthwick’s side requiring a bonus-point win in France to snatch glory.
Head coach Farrell, who feels it would be “unjust” for his team to still be in Grand Slam contention following England’s best display under Borthwick, is keen to put things in perspective moving towards what should be another memorable St Patrick’s weekend in Dublin.
He said: “Anti-climax? How many times have we won the Six Nations?
“Everyone would love to be in our position. We’ve got to make sure we’re loving that challenge as well.
“I’ve absolutely no doubt that they (Ireland supporters) 100 per cent will be on song. Paddy’s weekend again, with the chance of winning a Six Nations.
“It could have been a little bit better but Grand Slams are unbelievably hard to come by. Six Nations are hard enough, as everyone would vouch for.”
No team has won successive Grand Slams in the Six Nations era, with France the last side to achieve the feat in the 1998 Five Nations.
Ireland were seconds away from remaining on course to snap that statistic thanks to two James Lowe tries and four Jack Crowley penalties.
But Marcus Smith’s dramatic added-time drop goal earned England a deserved 23-22 victory to keep alive the title race, raising question marks over Ireland’s game management in the final minutes.
“I thought we could have kicked longer and out,” said Farrell.
“There’s one we kicked long and not out; the other one was out and a little bit short. But those are small bits that matter in the end.
“At the end of the day, I might sound stupid saying this but I thought it would have been unjust for England not to win the game. I thought they played really well.”
Comments on RugbyPass
It’s a long season. Injuries can derail a campaign very quickly. What a difference an intelligent Australian coach can make to an Australian team tho. Remarkable…….10 Go to comments
remember they havent played the brumbies yet until then maybe the best aussie team10 Go to comments
Almost done with this ludicrous site. Is this a clickbait site or a serious rugby site? Does this count as journalism? Lazy and insulting article. ALL of the people saying Ireland were the best team in the world were British not Irish. The bookies had Ireland at 4-1 on. This man trawled Irish media and surprise surprise was able to find a few quotes to base his ClickBait article on. At the very end he admits he was one of the people sh1tting on Borthwick for clicks (his expression). If he had trawled British journalists he would have found a far higher concentration of pro Irish anti England takes.19 Go to comments
why give the players a chance sure the crusaders havent started well but there have been other upsets and maybe its the people who select the players who should be axed and remember scott robertson took most of his coaching staff with him.21 Go to comments
Shouldn’t be long before the Aussie press does their usual thing when they even get a sniff of Super Rugby success and start talking about winning the Bledisloe as a result. The years their Super sides don’t do well, they write the opposite about Super Rugby results having nothing to do with how things go Internationally, which the way it actually pans out.10 Go to comments
In fairness that was France smiling a little again after the world cup. There was serious talent on show there. France at their best are the best team in the world. Don’t care what Boks or NZers say (have they stopped whinging about the RWC final yet?) Wales stayed with them but there was not much to be done against that power and weight at the end. Give Gatland a break. He is doing fine. Italy drew with France and beat Scotland. Wales should shade it but a loss should not mean disaster. A moment I loved in that match was Bielle Bierry versus Winnett in that kick through. Winnet’s skill to touch the ball back in the air to avoid a certain try was class. Two names that will be huge.2 Go to comments
Meh. All this result and the other results show is that the Reds have replaced the Brumbies as top Aus team.10 Go to comments
Tough job being coach of Wales at the moment but I've always suspected Gatland was riding Shaun Edwards’ wave to the top and his resumé since they parted company is not good. Wales’ success in former years was always built on ferocious defence and elite fitness.5 Go to comments
Yes, England weren't supposed to win! The Irish had better start learning ( as England HAVE) that turning up for the game is no guarantee of victory. It DOES have to be earned!7 Go to comments
The Aussie teams aren’t rebuilding like the Kiwi teams are, with the Crusaders and Chiefs (their two best) hardest hit with overseas player losses. This year is by far the best chance the Aussies will have before the relative rookies taking the place of the ABs now offshore get up to speed.5 Go to comments
Maybe we can give them a bit longer to get sorted. New coaching team. They are within a shot of winning the 6 nations2 Go to comments
Ireland has developed an excellent attacking pattern over recent years. However teams have analysed it now and worked out ways to defend it. As my team the All Blacks both showed and experienced themselves previously. To dominate the modern game teams must continually evolve their attacking templates. To me Ireland have become a bit predictable. A great team though to be sure if you don’t contain them they will take you apart.19 Go to comments