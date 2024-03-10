Should England receive medals for beating Ireland

The visceral reaction to England’s rousing win over Ireland has been a clap back at supposed arrogance from Irish media and former players.

England were largely written off by pundits before the clash and it has to be said rightly so.

Hooker Jamie George had the right thing to say after the game, that England beat ‘the best team in the world’ but it doesn’t make them the best. It was what they believed they could deliver, and they finally did. He wanted the team to build more from it.

Others like Ollie Lawrence talked of the side wanting to ignore but also shut up the “outside noise” and Ben Earl talked of the “crap being levelled at the team”.

Yet most of the punditry has been on the money for this England group. When the criticism is warranted, what do you want these ex-players to say? Do you want their honest views or do you want them to blow smoke up your backsides and coddle you?

After dropping the ball 25 times at Murrayfield, these former players are going to call a spade a spade. They can only react to what is being delivered.

If England players and fans feel aggrieved for the side not being rated, more of this is required. Because what the Twickenham victory proved is England are capable of much, much more than what they have been dishing up. Not just under Borthwick but the tail end of the Jones era too.

So the first question that should be asked is where has this been? Why has it taken so long to finally show up with vigour, stand up and give something for the Twickenham fans to be proud of?

Accept that you’ve been average and the performances have been insipid for the most part. Because there is now strong evidence that you’ve been playing well beneath your ability.

England looked alive for the first time since probably 2019. There was a similar energy to the performance like the demolition of France that year, and the win in Dublin over Ireland.

The England backs finally put it together and the explosive speed of Furbank, Feyi-Waboso and Freeman made a difference. Lawrence probably had his best game in an England jersey.

There was an attitude and intent to move the ball like at Murrayfield, but on this afternoon the passes stuck and the execution was at a much higher level.

Attack 164 Passes 120 114 Ball Carries 93 327m Post Contact Metres 183m 8 Line Breaks 2

No 8 Ben Earl had a monstrous performance and England’s back row outplayed their counterparts. Earls’ powerful carrying helped England hold an advantage over the gain line.

There was a lot to like about the way they played. They had quick ball and used it well, generating three second rucks more than they have been. Across the board they had better breakdown speed than Ireland.

Ruck Speed 56% 50% 0-3 secs 21% 23% 3-6 secs 17% 22% 6+ secs 80 80 Rucks Won 71

Ireland were slightly off the pace and mentally not at the level required on defence in the first half. They slipped tackles, had lapses in connection across the defensive line.

But they weathered the initial storm perfectly and banked four penalties to take a half-time lead and then came out in the second half and struck a big blow with a try to James Lowe.

England could have faded away towards another listless defeat at 17-8, but they rose up to hit straight back through George Furbank. They didn’t go into their shells, still playing with width and constructing a clever transition try from an Irish box kick.

An inspired Earl broke free and set up another raid, and shortly after England hit the lead when their No 8 bagged a try.

But for all the bluster and chest-thumping over this England side now, let’s not forget that this was no pantsing. A last-gasp drop goal by Marcus Smith squeaked England home in a tight Test match.

It was an absorbing and brilliant spectacle. It’s a famous win that many England fans will hope is a catalyst for change. That a new standard has been set.

Well off to Lyon you go now, please show us again against France.