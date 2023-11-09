Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire'

Munster and Ireland winger Andrew Conway has been forced to retire on medical grounds at the age of 32, he has revealed in a statement published on the province’s website.

Conway featured for Munster as recently as October 21st against the Sharks and his retirement comes as something of a shock.

A versatile back, Conway earned 28 caps for the Irish national team. Known for his speed and try-scoring ability, the former Leinster winger and schoolboy phenomenon played a key role in Ireland’s 2020 Six Nations victory.

His statement reads: “Unfortunately, I have been advised to retire from professional rugby because of a knee injury.

“An incredible amount of work has been put in by the Munster and IRFU medics to get me back and I can’t thank you all enough for your commitment. Thank you to all the backroom staff I’ve been lucky enough to cross paths and work with over the years. You know who you are. A special mention to Damien Mordan, Keith Fox, Dr. Jamie Kearns and Dr. Ciaran Cosgrave for your care and support through the years. Thank you to Rugby Players Ireland and my agents for your guidance in the past and into the future.”

Conway singled out former Munster coach Felix Jones, current Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and Munster Graham Rowntree for their support in ‘tough times’.

“To my team-mates from my first Leinster cap in 2010 all the way to my last Munster cap last month. It was an honour to go to battle with you all. I’m more grateful than words can express.

“Thank you to all those in Blackrock College, Blackrock College RFC and Leinster Rugby for giving me my first opportunities in the game.”

Interestingly given his rugby career was the product of the Leinster pathway system, Conway declared ‘it was always Munster’ for him and branded his move south as the best decision he ever made.

“My love for Munster goes back to the 2006 European Cup final in Cardiff with my Dad. I’ll never forget walking into the stadium to see it full of red jerseys, the cameras panning to O’Connell street in Limerick… it was always Munster. To play for this great club was the best decision I ever made. Thank you to all the Munster supporters that embraced me as one of your own!

“Playing for Ireland was my dream come true. Singing the national anthem with my team-mates, watched on by family and friends was the proudest I’ve ever been.

“To my parents and sisters, thank you for your unconditional support over the years. Through the ups and downs I’ve always known you were there for me and it meant so much to share the journey with you all.

“To my wife Liz, it’s no coincidence that my career started to take off when you moved down to Limerick. Your support and sacrifices over the years have driven me on more than you’ll ever know. Having you in the stands for game days always gave me comfort and I’ll forever cherish the last day with yourself and Hailey in Thomond Park.

“Lastly, I’ll miss the big days in red and green but not as much as the daily pursuit and shared team goal of reaching our potential.

“I’m not exactly sure what is next but I’m very excited to take all the learnings from the last 14 years into the next chapter. Forever Grateful,” he concluded.