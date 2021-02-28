7:36am, 28 February 2021

Alun Wyn Jones insists there is no Grand Slam chat in the Wales camp after his team moved ominously towards achieving another Guinness Six Nations clean sweep.

Victories over Italy and France next month would secure Wales’ sixth Six Nations title and fifth Grand Slam.

Triple Crown silverware is already in Wales’ trophy cabinet, courtesy of a startling 40-24 victory over pre-tournament favourites England.

Wayne Pivac on Wales win over England:

It was the most points Wales have scored against their fiercest rivals since fixtures began between the two countries 140 years ago.

And as England imploded during a final quarter dominated by Wales’ goalkicking super-sub Callum Sheedy, so Wayne Pivac’s team marched imperiously on.

They have dropped just one point from a possible 15 during this season’s tournament, racking up 10 tries and heading to Rome in a fortnight’s time as overwhelming favourites.

But while Pivac has stressed that Wales will not be getting ahead of themselves, so skipper Jones has mirrored his coach’s approach.

“There is no talk of that (Grand Slam),” Jones said. “We didn’t really talk a lot about the Triple Crown this week.

“We came into this competition off the back of a disappointing Autumn Nations Cup, although it was about the strength in depth and giving players an opportunity.

“Italy historically get better as the competition goes on. They will be hurting from the defeats they’ve had, so that is our next focus.

“Momentum is important, we are pleased with the results, but anything after that is going to be muted.

“Sometimes after you win a game you would like another straight after to keep momentum going.

“We are faced with a challenge with the fallow week before a big game against Italy, and it is about what we do, not what we’ve done.”

How 70,000 Welsh supporters would have revelled in the Principality Stadium triumph, but ongoing restrictions meant everything unfolded behind closed doors and city centre streets being largely deserted as Cardiff basked in glorious winter sunshine

Jones added: “It has been a strange competition – all the teams have felt that without the fans.

“There is a lot going on at the moment, but hopefully we’ve shown a bit of pride in our nation and what people are going through at the minute.

“We definitely felt their support – we saw the odd flag being waved on the way into the stadium, which was much appreciated. We are happy to give something back to the fans.”

Pivac, meanwhile, has masterminded an impressive title surge following a testing 2020 when Wales won just three games, beating Italy (twice) and Georgia, and including a run of six successive losses.

“We are happy for the players because they’ve put in so much work,” Pivac said.

“We get to see what is going on behind the scenes in terms of the camaraderie of everyone in the group, and I think that is shown for everyone watching.

“A lot of people may have thought that, at 24-24, England were coming pretty strong at us.

“But our guys found another gear again, and we are very pleased with that. We can keep building.”