Alun Wyn Jones on track for sensational return to Lions squad

By PA
Alun Wyn Jones /PA

    Alun Wyn Jones could make a sensational return to the British and Irish Lions squad after seeing dramatic progress in his recovery from the dislocated shoulder that appeared to have ended his tour.

    Jones sustained the injury six minutes into the opening match against Japan on June 26 but is now training with Wales and Warren Gatland will make a decision on Tuesday whether to summon him to South Africa.

    “A few weeks ago we didn’t think there was an option and he’s been back fully training with Wales. He’s trained this week with them,” Gatland said.

    “I think he’s doing a double session tomorrow (Tuesday) with them and we’ll have to see what the outcome of that is.

    “He’s made a remarkable recovery from that injury which isn’t as bad they first thought.

    “That’s a real positive and it would be a boost to the squad having someone of his experience and calibre to come in.”

    SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’ v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS
    15. Anthony Watson
    14. Louis Rees-Zammit
    13. Chris Harris
    12. Bundee Aki
    11. Josh Adams
    10. Dan Biggar
    9. Conor Murray – captain
    1. Wyn Jones
    2. Ken Owens
    3. Kyle Sinckler
    4. Maro Itoje
    5. Iain Henderson
    6. Josh Navidi
    7. Tom Curry
    8. Taulupe Faletau

    REPLACEMENTS:
    16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
    17. Mako Vunipola
    18. Zander Fagerson
    19. Adam Beard
    20. Tadhg Beirne
    21. Sam Simmonds
    22. Gareth Davies
    23. Elliot Daly

    SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’ TEAM
    15 Willie le Roux
    14 Cheslin Kolbe
    13 Lukhanyo Am
    12 Damian de Allende
    11 Sbu Nkosi
    10 Morné Steyn
    9 Faf de Klerk
    8 Jasper Wiese
    7 Pieter-Steph du Toit
    6 Marco van Staden
    5 Franco Mostert
    4 Eben Etzebeth
    3 Trevor Nyakane
    2 Joseph Dweba
    1 Steven Kitshoff

    REPLACEMENTS:
    16 Malcolm Marx
    17 Coenie Oosthuizen
    18 Vincent Koch
    19 Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg
    20 Rynhardt Elstadt
    21 Herschel Jantjies
    22 Jesse Kriel
    23 Damian Willemse
    24 Kwagga Smith
    25 Elton Jantjies

