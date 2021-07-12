Alun Wyn Jones on track for sensational return to Lions squad

8:34am, 12 July 2021

Alun Wyn Jones could make a sensational return to the British and Irish Lions squad after seeing dramatic progress in his recovery from the dislocated shoulder that appeared to have ended his tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones sustained the injury six minutes into the opening match against Japan on June 26 but is now training with Wales and Warren Gatland will make a decision on Tuesday whether to summon him to South Africa.

“A few weeks ago we didn’t think there was an option and he’s been back fully training with Wales. He’s trained this week with them,” Gatland said.

“I think he’s doing a double session tomorrow (Tuesday) with them and we’ll have to see what the outcome of that is.

“He’s made a remarkable recovery from that injury which isn’t as bad they first thought.

“That’s a real positive and it would be a boost to the squad having someone of his experience and calibre to come in.”

The @lionsofficial will make a decision tomorrow on if Alun Wyn Jones has recovered sufficiently from his shoulder injury to fly out and join the tour party in Cape Town — chris jones (@chrisjonespress) July 12, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’ v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS

15. Anthony Watson

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. Chris Harris

12. Bundee Aki

11. Josh Adams

10. Dan Biggar

9. Conor Murray – captain

1. Wyn Jones

2. Ken Owens

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. Iain Henderson

6. Josh Navidi

7. Tom Curry

8. Taulupe Faletau

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Mako Vunipola

18. Zander Fagerson

19. Adam Beard

20. Tadhg Beirne

21. Sam Simmonds

22. Gareth Davies

23. Elliot Daly

SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’ TEAM

15 Willie le Roux

14 Cheslin Kolbe

13 Lukhanyo Am

12 Damian de Allende

11 Sbu Nkosi

10 Morné Steyn

9 Faf de Klerk

8 Jasper Wiese

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit

6 Marco van Staden

5 Franco Mostert

4 Eben Etzebeth

3 Trevor Nyakane

2 Joseph Dweba

1 Steven Kitshoff

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Malcolm Marx

17 Coenie Oosthuizen

18 Vincent Koch

19 Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg

20 Rynhardt Elstadt

21 Herschel Jantjies

22 Jesse Kriel

23 Damian Willemse

24 Kwagga Smith

25 Elton Jantjies

ADVERTISEMENT