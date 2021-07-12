Alun Wyn Jones on track for sensational return to Lions squad
Alun Wyn Jones could make a sensational return to the British and Irish Lions squad after seeing dramatic progress in his recovery from the dislocated shoulder that appeared to have ended his tour.
Jones sustained the injury six minutes into the opening match against Japan on June 26 but is now training with Wales and Warren Gatland will make a decision on Tuesday whether to summon him to South Africa.
“A few weeks ago we didn’t think there was an option and he’s been back fully training with Wales. He’s trained this week with them,” Gatland said.
“I think he’s doing a double session tomorrow (Tuesday) with them and we’ll have to see what the outcome of that is.
“He’s made a remarkable recovery from that injury which isn’t as bad they first thought.
“That’s a real positive and it would be a boost to the squad having someone of his experience and calibre to come in.”
The @lionsofficial will make a decision tomorrow on if Alun Wyn Jones has recovered sufficiently from his shoulder injury to fly out and join the tour party in Cape Town
— chris jones (@chrisjonespress) July 12, 2021
SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’ v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS
15. Anthony Watson
14. Louis Rees-Zammit
13. Chris Harris
12. Bundee Aki
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Biggar
9. Conor Murray – captain
1. Wyn Jones
2. Ken Owens
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje
5. Iain Henderson
6. Josh Navidi
7. Tom Curry
8. Taulupe Faletau
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Mako Vunipola
18. Zander Fagerson
19. Adam Beard
20. Tadhg Beirne
21. Sam Simmonds
22. Gareth Davies
23. Elliot Daly
SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’ TEAM
15 Willie le Roux
14 Cheslin Kolbe
13 Lukhanyo Am
12 Damian de Allende
11 Sbu Nkosi
10 Morné Steyn
9 Faf de Klerk
8 Jasper Wiese
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit
6 Marco van Staden
5 Franco Mostert
4 Eben Etzebeth
3 Trevor Nyakane
2 Joseph Dweba
1 Steven Kitshoff
REPLACEMENTS:
16 Malcolm Marx
17 Coenie Oosthuizen
18 Vincent Koch
19 Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg
20 Rynhardt Elstadt
21 Herschel Jantjies
22 Jesse Kriel
23 Damian Willemse
24 Kwagga Smith
25 Elton Jantjies
