Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
17 - 38
FT
24 - 27
FT
26 - 27
FT
LIVE
41'
Super Rugby Pacific

All Blacks lock Tuipulotu flown home to NZ and facing weeks on sideline

By Ian Cameron
Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks looks on during the International Test Match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Fiji at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 10, 2021 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Blues Captain Patrick Tuipulotu is set to return to New Zealand for surgery after suffering a fracture to his jaw in a pre-season match putting him on the sidelines for eight to ten weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury occurred late in the first half during the Blues’ clash with Tokyo Sungoliath at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium.

This setback so early in the season is a significant blow to both the player and Auckland based side.

Head Coach Vern Cotter expressed his sympathy for Tuipulotu acknowledging the challenge this presents. “This is a tough blow for Patrick especially early on in the season” Cotter remarked. ““We accept injuries are part of our game and we’re wishing Paddy a speedy recovery knowing he’ll still offer plenty to the group from a leadership perspective over the next few weeks.

“This is a resilient group and we’ve got a strong stock of locks to call on while he recovers.”

The Blues are currently assessing their options for a temporary captain with a decision expected soon. Meanwhile they are preparing for their next pre-season fixture against the Yokohama Canon Eagles at Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium on Saturday February 10 at 4:10pm part of the Cross-Border Rugby competition.

Related

The All Blacks Sevens aren't 'stressing' and neither should their fans

They’re capable of turning it on, and once they do, New Zealand be up there with the best of the best once again.

Read Now

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

WHISTLEBLOWERS

"Ireland will struggle this Six Nations" | Boks Office Six Nations Preview

Mind Over Mate | Episode 3

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Women's Highlights

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

New Zealand vs South Africa | RWC 2023 | Final | Replay

Life On Tour - 3

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Trending on RugbyPass

1

South Africa is already in the Six Nations

2

England player ratings vs Italy | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

3

'Both are in a lot of pain' - Townsend counts toll of Cardiff win

4

'That's a ridiculous selection' - Healey and Stringer pick their 2025 Lions XV

5

Ireland player ratings vs France | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

6

'Doesn't make my months ahead enjoyable thinking about that'- O'Gara

7

France player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

8

England U20s explain their selection of Paris-based Junior Kpoku

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Carter Gordon and the Rebels without a cause

As the Melbourne franchise battles financial strife, Australia's talented young 10 faces an uncertain future.

FEATURE

'Nothing comes easy for Scotland in Cardiff – you have to earn it'

Two heroes of previous Scotland wins in Cardiff explain how the current side can end 22 years of hurt.

FEATURE

Ben Kay: 'I genuinely think it’s a really exciting time to be an England fan'

With a team in transition, Italy in Rome presents a potential banana skin but there is much to savour with this new England team

Comments on RugbyPass

s
sam 10 minutes ago
Four talking points after England's narrowest-ever win over Italy

Talking point number 5 - Liam Heagney is still a terrible ‘journalist’.

3 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 56 minutes ago
Watch - Crusaders full back Leigh Halfpenny faces Munster with haka

Zero bearing on anything but a good chance to stretch the legs and get game time for a Crusaders B and C team With about 15 first choice players missing and playing a Munster side also missing players I’m surprised how some people are comparing this result to the “mighty” URC Munster have played half a season and the crusaders squad has played zero Still they nearly snuck a draw

1 Go to comments
C
Colin 3 hours ago
Four talking points after England's narrowest-ever win over Italy

SM and RW were never attacking players in their playing days. SB was useful in the lineout, little ball carrying. RW had a good pass and box kick but was 4th in line behind other 9s. So how can we expect these coaches to ignite England when they were dampo squids when playing?

3 Go to comments
A
Anthony 3 hours ago
Why now is the perfect time for Italy to shock England

If beating Italy by 3 is a step forward then pity on us all. How many years can the England management repeatedly say they are rebuilding before we can all see they can beat anyone and the new era has begun . Fin you obviously dont watch the prem each week as no one would say that Sale are better to watch than Harlequins northants, Bath ,exeter.Sarries . Its just kick chase followed by forward maul after maul . All of them have no 10,s who go for it. Farrell included. England will just not find out anything until Ford is put out to grass. Let someone else have a go to see if its the other backs letting us down or the 9,10 who cannot control the game unless we are on top(ford). The 9 has been replaced for the better lets see a new 10 .

15 Go to comments
D
Dan 3 hours ago
South Africa is already in the Six Nations

Tenuous grasp and link at best. If the Boks actually were in the 6N, they'd finish third in the table most years - and be happy for the cash that being in a superior rugby tournament brings to their destitute third world nation. Wayne Barnes is also retired. So the best Boks of their lifetime is now gone too

11 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
Four talking points after England's narrowest-ever win over Italy

Look at the kick:pass ratio from England’s last 8 games Italy 20:100 Argentina 50:100 South Africa 53:100 Fiji 24:100 Samoa 22:100 Chile 12:100 Japan 25:100 Argentina 55:100 So (1) England spread it wide more yesterday than against anyone bar Chile, and (2) all of england’s best performances have been when we kick loads, and in every match where we kick loads we have had a good performance. Yesterday is either proof that England need to focus on kicking, or we should assume that Borthwick was using the Italy fixture as a practice run to try out a different gameplan.

3 Go to comments
D
Dave 4 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Mentioning Cadbury as Kiwi born trying to imply he went through the NZ system and not born to Irish parents and grew up in Ireland and went through the Irish/Leinster system. Classic

28 Go to comments
D
Dave 4 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Easy to see the clowns writing this clap trap didn’t attend the game anyway. There was a minimal amount of booing. If that’s enough to put off a professional rugby player then get off the field. But it’s prob a shock to alot of Nz player to get more than 2 30k at a club match. His run up, technique and everything was dreadful. In short he bottled a conversion in front of the posts. Something nz like to throw at Irish teams.

28 Go to comments
G
Graham 6 hours ago
Leigh Halfpenny starts as Crusaders name team for Munster clash

Great work another Crusaders master coach,Robbie Deans, ( and Canterbury rugby great as a player), with his Toshiba teams crushing of the Chiefs in Japan.Rob won 5 as Crusaders coach. Puts certain other results in perspective. Well done Robbie !!

12 Go to comments
C
Colin 6 hours ago
Steve Borthwick takes aim at culture of fear in England times past

England are over coached and the coaches are not inspiring. You only have to see what Gatland does with his meagre resources and the way the Welsh play to understand that SB and certainly RW do not inspire. At all. These England players play nothing like they do in the Premiership because of the prescriptive over coaching which takes out their natural way of playing.

1 Go to comments
P
Paul 6 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Do Kiwis do nothing but always complain about referees? Both sides were missing most of their team. Munster were without all players currently in the Irish squad (ie current in form players) and many also rested. Very few on that team would start an important URC match (munster are not doing well in URC). Ccrusaders missing all blacks players (who might make an AB squad again). They also took an opportunity to blood new players. Look at this for what it is, a game for new players to bond and get a great experience. Not to always take a biased pot shot at referees. It’s getting so tired on this platform. Have Kiwis ever had a good referee ??

28 Go to comments
A
Andrew 6 hours ago
The All Blacks Sevens aren't 'stressing' and neither should their fans

Excuses for mediocrity. This is why the name All Black should not be associated with this team.

4 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 6 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Ahhh the noble and honourable Munster crowds we hear so much poppycock about. Hope they enjoyed wasting their money on a pointless match

28 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 6 hours ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Oh well. Dingwall's international career is probably over and Roots’ just beginning.

13 Go to comments
D
Dan 7 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Another poor SH showing - as always. Amazing what happens when the refs aren’t incompetent - the better team wins! Enjoy the moaning by the bitter Kiwis though. A day of sunshine.

28 Go to comments
B
Bob 7 hours ago
Carter Gordon and the Rebels without a cause

Carter Gordon is the most naturally gifted 10 we have had in the last 15 years. Eddie Jones almost destroyed the guys confidence and basically could not care less. If Joe Schmidt brings him on we could have a truly world class 10 with a couple of other youngsters to keep him honest. Not sure where the backup will come from but in the right environment all 3 or 4 tens with talent in Will Harrison, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tane Edmed and Tom Lynagh, one of them will stand up.

33 Go to comments
j
john 7 hours ago
The three 'main positives' George Ford took from England's win

Disagree with ford’s comments freeman should be used at outside centre slade inside waboso right wing CC South to start at8 Earl moved to open side

1 Go to comments
K
KiwiSteve 8 hours ago
'Absolutely incredible' - The facet of Ireland's game that shocked Shaun Edwards

Ireland are going to win the world cup.

3 Go to comments
P
Pecos 8 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

What a great way to blood new players, bond a squad, & play in front of a great crowd. And who cares if some in the crowd “jeered” the kick, Reihana blew this easy kick all by himself. As long as he learns. So calm down. It was a preseason hitout, nothing more, nothing less. I hope this becomes an annual thing tbh.

28 Go to comments
I
Isaac 8 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

was a terrible game the ref was trash hense why hes not a world rugby ref highly biased urc team mid way through their season could only beat a team not even started yet with zero internationals new coach and not even a winning coach too that just shows how terrible the urc is

28 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Both are in a lot of pain' - Townsend counts toll of Cardiff win 'Both are in a lot of pain' - Townsend counts of toll of Cardiff win
Search