10:21pm, 08 June 2020

The Hurricanes have been dealt an injury blow on the eve of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star utility back Jordie Barrett is in serious doubt to square off against older brother Beauden in this weekend’s clash between the Blues and Hurricanes at Eden Park in Auckland.

The Wellington club confirmed the 23-year-old didn’t take part in training on Tuesday after sustaining a knock to his shoulder.

Crowds back for Super Rugby

Barrett will monitored throughout the week leading into the grudge match against Beauden, who is expected to make his first Blues appearance since his high-profile transfer to the Auckland franchise from the Hurricanes last year.

Confirmation of Jordie’s involvement in the fixture will come on Friday, when both sides name their teams to play on Sunday.

Jordie isn’t the only All Blacks set to miss out on rugby’s return this weekend, as national skipper Sam Cane will reportedly sit out the Chiefs’ campaign-opener against the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.

According to TVNZ, the Chiefs captain has been ruled out with a stiff back and will be a significant absentee from the Hamilton club’s first match in three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

No time frame has yet been reported about a potential return for Cane.

The clash between the Chiefs and Highlanders will be the first professional rugby match to be held since the coronavirus outbreak suspended all forms of action in March.

It will also be the first event to host a crowd of fans since COVID-19 restrictions banning mass gatherings were put in place.

More to come…

ADVERTISEMENT