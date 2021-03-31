11:08pm, 31 March 2021

Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane is to miss the remainder of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season and undergo surgery after suffering a pectoral injury in the Chiefs versus Blues game on Saturday 27 March.

Scans and specialist examination have revealed a tear in Cane’s right pectoral tendon, and he will undergo surgery next week. His expected recovery time is four to six months post-surgery, ruling him out of part of the All Blacks season as well.

Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane said: “I’m obviously disappointed but also really positive that it’s an easy fix. I’m looking forward to getting into some rehab post-surgery and doing that really well, so I am coming back in good shape for the end of the rugby season, whatever rugby that maybe.”

“In the meantime, I will be supporting the Chiefs boys and doing whatever I can to keep them continuing to move in the right direction.”

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan said: “We really feel for Sam and wish him all the best for his upcoming surgery. While we know Sam will not take the field again this season, he will still play a massive role in our 2021 campaign.”

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said: “We are all disappointed for Sam, but we have full faith in the medical team around him and we wish him well for his surgery and rehabilitation.

“As All Blacks Captain, he will still play a key role in our planning for the 2021 season, and we look forward to him returning to the footy field once his rehab is complete.”

