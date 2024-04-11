Adam Hastings to make injury return in Challenge Cup quarter-final

Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings is set to make his return from injury on Friday against the Ospreys in the Challenge Cup quarter-final at Kingsholm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old is poised to come straight back into the starting XV in his first match since injuring his knee in January, with George Skivington handing him the No10 jersey.

The match will come just two days after Hastings’ departure at the end of the season was announced. The 27-cap Scotland international will end his three-year stint in the Gallagher Premiership by rejoining Glasgow Warriors.

The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now

Though Gloucester sit in ninth place in the league with four rounds to go, virtually ruling them out of the play-offs, they have a chance to add to this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup with a European trophy as well.

A win would mean Hastings can extend his Gloucester career by another game, with five games remaining as it stands in cherry and white.

Gloucester Ospreys All Stats and Data

Gloucester XV

15. Santi Carreras

14. Jonny May*

13. Max Llewellyn

12. Seb Atkinson*

11. Jake Morris*

10. Adam Hastings

9. Stephen Varney*

1. Jamal Ford-Robison

2. Seb Blake*

3. Kirill Gotovtsev

4. Freddie Clarke*

5. Freddie Thomas*

6. Ruan Ackermann (C)

7. Lewis Ludlow*

8. Zach Mercer

Replacements

16. Santi Socino

17. Mayco Vivas

18. Fraser Balmain

19. Albert Tuisue

20. Jack Clement*

21. Caolan Engelfield

22. Charlie Atkinson

23. Chris Harris

ADVERTISEMENT

Ospreys XV

15. Jack Walsh

14. Luke Morgan

13. Keiran Williams

12. Owen Watkin

11. Keelan Giles

10. Owen Williams

9. Reuben Morgan-Williams

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Sam Parry

3. Tom Botha

4. James Ratti

5. Adam Beard

6. Harri Deaves

7. Justin Tipuric (C)

8. Morgan Morris

Replacements

16. Lewis Lloyd

17. Nicky Smith

18. Rhys Henry

19. Huw Sutton

20. Morgan Morse

21. Luke Davies

22. Dan Edwards

23. Max Nagy