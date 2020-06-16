10:28am, 16 June 2020

Northampton have announced that Andy Symons, Fraser Strachan and Devante Onojaife will leave the Gallagher Premiership club at the conclusion of their contracts on June 30, while mid-season loan signing Ben Glynn is also being released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Centre Symons, 28, arrived at Franklin’s Gardens in the summer of 2018 from Gloucester after stints with Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors. He now moves on to pursue an opportunity to play in France.

A serious knee injury halted his debut season at Franklin’s Gardens after just three appearances, but he notched up a further 14 appearances for Saints this season, scoring three tries – including a double against Saracens in October.

RugbyPass brings you the season finale of The Rugby Pod, the chart-topping show fronted by Andy Goode and Jim Hamilton

“The time has come for me to move on, but I’ve really enjoyed working with this extremely talented group of players and coaches,” said Symons. “I want to thank the club’s medical staff for working so hard to get me through a really challenging injury last year.”

Strachan, another centre, came through Northampton’s academy system and signed his first full-time contract in 2017. The 21-year-old former Scotland and England age-group international moves on to Championship outfit Ealing Trailfinders having made four first-team appearances. “The time is right for a fresh start for me now, and I’m excited about what’s in store for the next stage of my career,” he said.

“I wasn’t ridiculously small but I was never a monster. I used to get some freakishly-sized boys coming down my channel but weirdly I used to quite like it.” – @FraserDingwall_ tells @OwainJTJones about adapting and thriving at @SaintsRugby ???https://t.co/9Ao7UtkHKy — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, flanker Onojaife departs with six senior appearances, two in the Premiership. The 22-year-old forward also earned international honours, representing Scotland U20s in the Six Nations. “I’ve made some great memories with a fantastic group of players here at Franklin’s Gardens,” said Onojaife.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll look back on my time here with huge fondness. This rugby community in Northampton is special and I wish the rest of the squad and the coaches the very best for the future.”

Glynn will also depart Franklin’s Gardens on June 30 following the conclusion of his short-term loan deal from Ospreys. The lock was signed as injury cover back in February and made three Premiership appearances off the bench for Saints.

Montpellier have officially announced the Cobus Reinach deal everyone has known about for months. Here's how the Springbok signed off from Northampton earlier this month ? https://t.co/7oqTGm4NSl — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 12, 2020