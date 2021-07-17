Close Notice
British & Irish Lions    

26-minute run completes AW Jones' miracle 21-day Lions comeback

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alun Wyn Jones completed his miracle return to rugby, playing 26 minutes of the Lions’ 49-3 win over the Stormers in Cape Town just three weeks after a shoulder dislocation sustained versus Japan in Edinburgh was supposed to have ruled the 2021 skipper out of the entire tour to South Africa.

The most capped Test player of all-time played just seven minutes of the June 26 match at Murrayfield and he was ruled out of the trip to the home of the 2019 World Cup champions within an hour of the full-time whistle in Scotland.

While Jones was replaced in the squad by Adam Beard and as tour captain by Conor Murray, a scan soon diagnosed that the damage wasn’t as bad as initially feared for the soon-to-be 36-year-old veteran lock.

Ryan Wilson, Simon Zebo and Max Lahiff guest on the latest RugbyPass Offload

He went training with Wales last week and following a full contact training session on Tuesday, Jones was recalled by the Lions the next day and he arrived in Cape Town on Thursday to the news that he would be taking a place on the bench for this Saturday’s game with the Stormers, the final preparation match before next Saturday’s first Test versus the Springboks.

Gatland said in a pre-game TV interview that it was important for Jones to get around a 20-minute hit-out versus the Stormers to prove his fitness heading into the Test week preparations. “It’s important for him,” said the Lions boss to Sky Sports.

“He is an incredibly competitive person and he has made a miraculous recovery coming out here, so we want to give him a reasonable amount of game time in the second half and hopefully he is up to speed and then he puts himself into contention next week to start or come in off the bench. We will have a look at that, see how he goes and see if he needs another week of training – so we haven’t made up our mind.”

Jones eventually came into the action on 54 minutes wearing the No19 shirt against the Stormers, replacing the impressive try-scoring Beard and getting immediately stuck in at a scrum where the Lions, who were leading at the time by 28-3, were punished for a collapse by referee Wayne Barnes.

He was then quickly involved in a number of ruck entries and tackles which tested the durability of his left shoulder and he even threatened to score with a 68th-minute carry to the line in a move that was eventually finished off by Zander Fagerson. By the time the full-time whistle went, the match statistics section on the Lions website was showing that Jones made four metres from five carries, put in seven tackles, made two passes and gave three offloads – the sort of all-action contribution that is primed to now see him lead the Lions out as skipper next weekend against the Springboks.

